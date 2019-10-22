The Official Lakers Podcast

Monday night is podcast night for the Los Angeles Lakers! Welcome to the Official Podcast of the Lakers. Join host Mike Trudell and cohost Aaron Larsuel every Monday as they discuss Lakers news of the week, and go back and forth on everything from detailed X’s and O’s to sneakers. Get inside access to the Lakers both at home and on the road, exclusive interviews with players, the front office & team personnel, & more!

To view more podcasts, click here.