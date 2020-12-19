Preseason Postgame Notes: Lakers 114, Suns 113

After an early deficit, the Lakers came back to defeat the Suns 114-113 to finish the preseason 4-0.

Anthony Davis’ final line: 35pts 6rebs 3blks 2stls

Lakers shot 53.3% from 3, 16-30.

Four Lakers had double figure scoring AD (35 points, 6 – 3PTM), LeBron (20 Points, 3 – 3PTM), KCP (15 points, 3 – 3PTM), THT (12 points).

LBJ and AD both 10+ FTA

LeBron (24) and AD (29) with increased minutes, playing into 2nd half

Lakers had trouble from the line, shooting 59.3% on free throws

It was an early 14-3 lead for Suns. Unlike in Wednesday’s game, where the substitutes were able to stem the tide at the end of the 1st quarter, the lead continued to grow and the Suns led 39-21 after one quarter.

Phoenix’s lead was trimmed slightly to 69-56 at halftime.

2nd half starters: LBJ, AD, Gasol, KCP, and Matthews.

Hot shooting in 3rd and increased defensive intensity closed the gap to 92-91 at end of 3rd. LAL outscored PHX 35-23 in the 3rd.

Starters for the Lakers: KCP, Kuzma, LeBron, Davis, Gasol

Dennis Schröder was held out due to his ankle. Alex Caruso returned and all other Lakers got minutes except Dudley, including the first minutes for Alfonzo McKinnie of the preseason

