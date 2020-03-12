Lakers vs. Rockets on 3/12 Will Not be Played
The Lakers vs Houston Rockets game scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2020 will not be played.
We anticipate having more information tomorrow and will share it as it is made available.
Per the NBA:
The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
