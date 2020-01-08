Lakers sweep homestand, reach 30 wins on the season

LOS ANGELES – The very best teams take care of business and protect their home court.

The Lakers did both Tuesday night, sweeping the current (five-game) homestand and improving to 20-0 against teams below .500 after easily dismantling the Knicks.

The victory against New York was also L.A.’s 30th of the season, and Frank Vogel’s guys now have a 4.5-game lead over their closest opponent in the Western Conference.

The outcome of this unexpectedly chippy affair was essentially decided as soon as the Lakers showed their defense came ready to play.

The purple and gold held the Knicks to a frigid 32.1% from the field at the end of the first quarter, a preview of a night in which N.Y. failed to break the 90-point barrier.

Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee combined for three blocks in the first six minutes:

The Block Boys in the building tonight.



(: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/7eF4OuXTte — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 8, 2020

The rest of the game was an extension of those early minutes: a strong inside presence, excellent outside shooting, and plenty of contributions throughout the roster.

Dwight Howard, in particular, was terrific with 13 boards and five blocks in 25 minutes.

Oh, and the part about long-range accuracy referred to him as well:

In the end, the Lakers were able to win by 30 despite an injury scare for Davis (bruised tailbone, X-rays negative). He was to undergo further tests (MRI), per Vogel.

In his absence, LeBron James (31-5-5) was hyper-efficient in 31 minutes after being under the weather most of the day. He was 6-for-12 from downtown, punishing a Knicks defense that dared him to shoot.

“I work on my game every day to not have any weakness,” he said. “Some of my game is better than others, but I don’t believe I have any weakness and if a team decided to go under my pick and roll, I have the luxury to stop and pop, shoot that three-pointer. It was given to me tonight so I took it.”

.@KingJames wasn't 100% but his stat line was (31 PTS, 5 AST, 5 REB). He spoke post-game with @LakersReporter about the bright spots in tonight's #Lakers win. pic.twitter.com/WZz8VthRcg — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 8, 2020

The bench took care of the rest.

Rajon Rondo (10 assists) and Kyle Kuzma (16 points and six boards) were solid and Alex Caruso's lone bucket was a ferocious slam.

However, it was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (15 points on seven shots) who drew most of the praise despite spending some time in the back after being hit in the head by Bobby Portis – a play that resulted in the Knicks forward being ejected.

He’s now 8th in the NBA in 3P% at 43.3.

He’s got a mean pump fake and an unforgiving shot.



(: @SpectrumSN ) pic.twitter.com/O7bOaLsFLj — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 8, 2020

“He plays extremely hard on both ends of the floor and that impacts winning … He’s been terrific and I’m super happy for him, super proud of him,” Vogel said.

The Lakers will now go to Dallas and Oklahoma City for a back-to-back, starting on Friday.