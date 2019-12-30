Lakers recover defensive mojo in win against Mavs

LOS ANGELES – Nothing like an old-fashioned defensive masterpiece to close the year on a high note.

The Lakers shut down the league’s top offense Sunday night, holding the Mavericks to 95 points on 36% shooting en route to their 26th victory of the season.

A night after ending a losing skid at Portland, Frank Vogel’s squad showed they had plenty left – particularly when it came to protecting their own rim.

Thanks to an excellent effort from their bigs, L.A. allowed just 32 points in the paint. JaVale McGee’s pair of blocks in the first 6 minutes surely set the right tone.

“I was proud of our defensive effort and competitive spirit,” Vogel said postgame.

The offense took a little longer to get going, especially on an off night from Kyle Kuzma, who went scoreless after scoring a combined 49 points in his last 2 games.

LeBron James, however, made sure the ball moved around efficiently, and the Lakers ended up with 28 assists on 38 made baskets.

LBJ finished with 13 points and 13 dimes, surpassing the 9,000-mark for his career in the first half.

He was able to repeatedly get inside the arc, and once there he found plenty of inspired targets.

The team’s centers – McGee and Dwight Howard – shot a combined 11-for-13, mostly on fancy hook shots from Pierre and an avalanche of dunks from Superman.

“My teammates and the coaching stuff trust me to play the point and to run the show, and it’s my job to take care of the ball,” explained James, who finished with 29 assists to 3 turnovers in the back-to-back.

Welcome to the Dwight Howard Air Show pic.twitter.com/GEw0nw4XEH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2019

And unlike the first matchup at STAPLES Center between these 2 Western Conference powers, this time there would be no third quarter turnaround.

The Lakers limited Luka Doncic to 19 points on 14 shots and kept his free throws in the single digits.

“I think we’re just on a string,” James said. “We understood at the point of attack that Luka creates so much pressure on your defense, with his scoring, his ability to play-make, get into the cracks of your defense and make plays. We just tried to make it tough on him.”

And on the perimeter, Avery Bradley and company did enough to hold the Mavericks to 30.2% from long range.

Love how aggressively Avery Bradley took his assignment against Luka Doncic. Huge tone-setter for this win. pic.twitter.com/ycXvIOjRVW — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) December 30, 2019

The offense saw a similar wide array of contributors, with six different guys scoring in double digits led by Anthony Davis’ 23.

The bench once again was extremely productive, to the tune of 46 points.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (19 points) was still the man with the hot hand, shooting 4-for-5 from downtown. He’s now at 61.9% from beyond the arc in his last 5 games.

And despite some areas for improvement (16 turnovers, 13 offensive rebounds allowed), the Lakers seem to be fully back on track.

The year 2020 will find them atop the Western Conference at 26-7 and with their identity intact. The best, of course, is yet to come.