Lakers Outlast Grizzlies in Sunday Shootout

It was only a matter of time, as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their first victory of the new campaign in a 121-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1).

“Losing your first two home games didn’t sit well with our group,” Frank Vogel said postgame. “We came out very motivated tonight and we got a lot of belief in who we can be this year. But we also have a lot of work to do. The effort was much better tonight. The attention to detail was much better tonight and it was great to get our first win.”

LeBron James and Anthony Davis had led the offense in the first two games (a combined 114 points and 38 rebounds) and were looking to their star-studded cast to provide any additional spark.

In the first two games of the young season, Russell Westbrook had not looked like his usual self. That was until Sunday night. Westbrook finished 13 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists in 37 minutes: the 452nd double-double of his career.

While it was encouraging to see Russ find his stride, the night belonged to Carmelo Anthony.

With about three minutes left in the third quarter, Melo hit his fourth, three-pointer of the evening and surpassed Moses Malone for ninth all-time on the NBA scoring list.

And he wasn’t done there.

Anthony finished with 28 points on 10-of-15 from the field and 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. With tonight’s performance, Carmelo now has 27,423 career points and counting.

“It’s an honor, it’s a blessing,” Anthony said postgame. “To be in that list, to pass Moses [Malone], to know what he did for the game of basketball, it’s hard to put into words. I’m still here doing it. I think that’s honestly what I’m excited about. I’m here in year 19, still doing what I’m able to do. Still passionate about the game and what better night to reach ninth, with a win.”

The Lakers trailed 17-7 midway through the first quarter but turned their sluggish start around with a 22-7 run to close out the quarter with a five-point lead. An equally offensive second quarter left Los Angeles with a six-point lead at the half.

The visitors opened the first three minutes of the second half with a 9-2 run to take a one-point lead and the two teams would trade that lead eight more times throughout the rest of the quarter.

Memphis entered the night as the top scoring team in the NBA when it came to points in the paint, averaging 60.0 in two games. Sunday’s game was no different as they outscored Los Angeles 62-52 and, more specifically, scored 24 of their 34 third-quarter points in the paint.

The Grizzlies had a strong presence in the key, but it was the Lakers outside scoring that ended up paying big dividends in the final score as L.A. finished 16-30 (53.3%) from beyond the arc (Memphis finished 13-of-35 for 37.1%).

Los Angeles held a three-point lead with 11.2 seconds left in the game when a missed Carmelo shot caused Morant to be fouled after stealing the rebound from Westbrook.

He cut the deficit to one after knocking both free throws but the Lakers would regain their three-point lead on two occasions following intentional fouls on Malik Monk and Davis.

Morant would be fouled by Kent Bazemore on a shot from behind the three-point line, opening the door to tie the game late.

After hitting his first two shots with ease, Morant hit the back iron on his third shot that would’ve sent the contest into overtime and Carmelo grabbed the rebound, hit the final two free-throws to close out the game and gave the Lakers their first win this season.

The Lakers displayed a full team effort and finished with 29 assists on their 45 shots to go along with a well-balanced defensive effort throughout the contest (out blocked MEM 12-4).

“It was a tight game down the stretch,” Vogel said. “Every possession matters and [Davis] came out of nowhere with some of those blocks. That’s why he’s one of the best defensive players in the world. That’s why we have a winning culture because of our commitment at the end of the ball. We still need to be a lot better.”

Of the starters, LeBron racked up 19 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists and Davis recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks. Bazemore scored 11 points and Deandre Jordan added 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Off the bench, Monk scored 12 points and added 4 assists in 21 minutes.

Last game, Austin Reaves earned some playing time in fourth quarter. Tonight, he played 18 minutes and finished with 4 points and 3 assists.

The Lakers will hit the road for the first time this season when they play back-to-backs against San Antonio (Tuesday night) and Oklahoma City (Wednesday night).