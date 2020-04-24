Lakers History: L.A. Completes 25-Point Comeback Behind Kobe’s 42

Of all the unbelievable moments of Kobe Bryant’s storybook career, none defied logic (or science or the effects of time) more than the last month and a half of the 2012-13 regular season.

In a campaign in which the Lakers seemed cursed by the injury gods, the Black Mamba went on an absolute rampage down the stretch – putting on a show night after night to rescue the Lakers and eventually get them into the postseason.

The situation was dire in the standings heading into the night of March 6th against the Hornets as the Lakers found themselves on the outside of the playoff picture. Things weren’t much better on the court either.

Monty Williams’ squad opened a double-digit lead on the Pau Gasol-less Lakers, and they were up by as many as 25 points at 63-38 with 2:13 to go until halftime.

Of course, with Bryant on the opposing team, no lead was safe that year.

“I believed we were going to win it the whole time,” Bryant said. “The most important thing for me was to bring my teammates along with me. I had to force the game upon them a little bit and change the momentum and get everybody believing we could do this together.”

The Pelicans kept most of their lead throughout the third quarter, but Kobe and company saved their best for last, to the chagrin of most at the New Orleans Arena.

The comeback was set in motion with a couple of Kobe strikes in the paint and a pair of three-pointers from Jodie Meeks, yet the Hornets extended their lead to 14 on a Robin Lopez dunk with 6:47 to go.

What no one knew at that exact moment was that the home team would never score again that night.

.@kobebryant plays the entire 2nd half, scoring 25pts on 9/11 & dishing out 11asts in the final 24 minutes. #vino pic.twitter.com/YZrT6TnWZe — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 7, 2013

Yes, Bryant led a 20-0 run down the stretch and the Lakers escaped Louisiana with a win that allowed them to get back to .500 at 31-31.

How did it happen? Layups, dunks, free throws, mid-range jump shots, and a long-distance strike for good measure from a man possessed wearing No. 24.

The cherry on top was a masterful act of deception. On a side out-of-bounds, the Lakers lined up underneath their own basket. That totally fooled the Hornets as Kobe sprinted down the court, catching the inbounds pass from Steve Blake and dunking completely unopposed.

Pure, evil genius:

The ol' "Line up on the wrong side of the court" trick #BestOfLakersPelicans pic.twitter.com/S6ZKFu6MFp — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 26, 2020

The Mamba finished with 42 points and 10 assists after injuring his right elbow the previous night in Oklahoma City.

“It's tough games like this that really strengthen the bond between us players and that's really what the playoffs is about,” he said. “You have adversity. It's about who's going to stick together and who's not going to break.”

Meeks definitely didn’t break, as he hit four three-pointers in the fourth and scored 19 off the bench.

Neither did Dwight Howard, who posted a monster double-double (20 points and 15 boards) with four blocks, including a key rejection to preserve the lead in the final minute.

“This game brought us closer together as a team,” he said afterward.

Kobe on Dwight's block at the end: "I thought it was incredible. I knew Lopez was going to challenge him & I knew Dwight was gonna get it." — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 7, 2013

For some reason, rookie Anthony Davis (the No. 1 pick in the 2012 Draft and the crown jewel of the Hornets’ rebuild) only played 16 minutes that night, finishing with 13 points, six boards and a couple of blocks. For what it’s worth, he was a plus-6 for the game.

Including that win, the Lakers prevailed in 12 of their next 17 games, as Bryant saw his minutes rise dramatically as the season came to a close – culminating in the epic game against Golden State where he tore his Achilles’ tendon.

Bryant’s herculean effort allowed the Lakers to make the playoffs at the 8th seed in the Western Conference in 2013 before being swept at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs in the first round.