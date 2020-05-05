Lakers History: Kobe & Metta Battle Before Winning a Ring Together

Throughout history, every opponent gets up for the Lakers.

The 2009 Western Conference semifinals weren’t any different, with the Houston Rockets upsetting Phil Jackson’s squad in Game 1 and threatening to return to Texas with a commanding series lead.

Fresh off a painful loss in the 2008 Finals, the purple and gold won 65 games in the regular season to become the No. 1 seed in the West. However, a scrappy team led by the artist formerly known as Ron Artest loomed as a serious threat – ready to shock the world or to go down swinging.

“It's the playoffs,” Kobe Bryant said. “This is what it's about.”

The Lakers jumped to a commanding 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but Houston punched back, tying the score heading into halftime. It was a clear foreshadowing of the type of back and forth series we’d eventually see.

That night of May 9th though, the Lakers were done messing around. A 16-4 run pushed their lead to double digits one more time, and the rest of the way was a simple matter of holding on.

Well, maybe not so simple, given the number of technical fouls being doled out. Lamar Odom, Luke Walton, and Luis Scola received techs toward the end of the third quarter.

Moments later, Derek Fisher was called for a flagrant foul after colliding with the Argentine and got a bloody cut on his head. Fish was ejected.

“We are playing basketball, there is a lot of contact taking place,” Bryant said. “If you are going to be physical you have to expect to get physical back.”

Tempers never cooled down and neither did the back and forth between Bryant and Artest, who went mano a mano throughout most of the night.

Kobe finished with 40 points on an excellent 16-of-27 from the field. Artest had 25 (4-for-7 from beyond the arc) and five assists but was eventually ejected in the fourth.

Pau Gasol had a monster performance with 22 points (on 13 shots), 14 boards, four assists and four blocks – manning the middle (Andrew Bynum managed just 8 minutes) and getting the best of Yao Ming, who finished with 12 points on just four shot attempts.

Kobe knew then and there that they were in for a dog fight.

“We are being tested and this is fun,” he said.

Lo and behold, the Rockets forced a Game 7 before running out of gas. The Lakers dismantled them at STAPLES Center by an 89-70 score and eventually defeated the Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals for their 15th title in franchise history.

The following year they added Artest to their squad and he played a key role in beating Boston in the 2010 Finals. In 2011, Artest changed his name to Metta World Peace, and went on to become one of the franchise’s most beloved players of the decade.