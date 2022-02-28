Lakers Game for the Birds Against Pelicans

The Lakers hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for the last Sunday in February. It was a difficult game; Los Angeles allowed the Pelicans to pick up the 123-95 win.

Although, LeBron James (32 pts, 8 reb) did record his 500th career 30-point game. He now sits in third place behind Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

The ninth seed nearly never got a hold on this game. Their largest lead was 4 points, while the eleventh-seed Pelicans were at one point ahead by 32.

Their shortcomings were likely a result of Los Angeles’ lack of control. They had a season-high 24 turnovers, 16 turnovers in the first half alone. Nola was also extremely effective with their fast break, they more than doubled the Lakers’ points in transition.

As the team looks towards March, the Lakers will return for a home game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.