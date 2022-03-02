Lakers Falter in Crunch Time, Lose to Mavs

It was another case of coming up just short for the Lakers (27-34) following their 109-104 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night. L.A. found itself in a 21-point hole with four minutes left in the first half and would be down 15 as the opening half came to a close.

The Purple and Gold found a better rhythm in the third quarter thanks to 26-9 run from the get-go, grabbing a two-point lead with three minutes left and eventually taking a two-point lead into the final frame (Lakers outscored the Mavs 31-14 in third).

The two teams duked it out in a back-and-forth final quarter, but late turnovers, missed shots, and mental mistakes on the side of the Lake Show turned the game in favor of Dallas. The Mavericks knocked down seven field goals in a row to regain a lead in the final minutes and never looked back, sealing the five-point victory.

The Lakers scored just four points over the final 7:23.

LeBron James led all scorers with 26 points (his 27th-straight game of 20-plus points) and added 12 rebounds, five assists, and a steal, good for his 17th double-double of the season.

Carmelo Anthony came off the bench and produced a solid evening of work with 20 points on 6-of-11 from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 100.0 percent from the charity stripe.

Including LeBron, four of the five Lakers starters finished with double-digit points. Malik Monk contributed 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists, Russell Westbrook added 12 points, eight assists, and six rebounds, and Stanley Johnson put up 11 points on 4-of-6 from the floor including 3-of-4 from three.

The Lakers will regroup and shift their focus to a Thursday night matchup with the LA Clippers.