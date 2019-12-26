Lakers falter down the stretch in loss to the Clippers

LOS ANGELES – Game of runs, indeed.

A majestic stretch that allowed the Lakers to open up a double-digit lead heading into halftime was unfortunately eclipsed by a 17-5 run in the last 6:38 of the game, allowing the Clippers to complete a late comeback and win, 111-106.

With both of their stars wearing the ‘questionable’ tag heading into the game, Frank Vogel’s squad put on a gritty performance that had them leading midway through the 4th quarter.

That was possible, in part, thanks to an excellent performance from Kyle Kuzma.

The Flint (Michigan) native came out firing, showcasing a white-hot outside shot and mixing in his deep repertoire of finishes.

Kuzma led the Lakers with 25 points off the bench.

“This is the Kuz that we envisioned throughout the summer and since I’ve been here," Vogel said. "Someone that can just fill it up. He’s working hard on the defensive end, he gives us a long body on that end that plays extremely hard and changes the energy of the group. He was terrific tonight and it’s good to see him get going.”

Unfortunately, he lost steam in the second half like most of his teammates. The purple and gold shot just 37.8% from the 3rd quarter on, connecting on only 4 threes in 23 attempts.

In addition, the free throw discrepancy (20 makes for the Clippers to 5 for L.A.) and a deficit on the boards (25-19 in the second half for Doc Rivers’ team) were factors that explained the eventual comeback.

“We fouled them every time down so when you’re taking the ball out of the net on a free throw it really breaks your offensive rhythm,” Vogel said. “That’s where it started, and then we just had a lot of possessions, especially in the fourth quarter, we didn’t execute well enough.”

LeBron James almost made sure it didn’t happen. He had 15 of his 23 points in the second half, including 11 in the fourth.

A flurry of his jumpers gave the Lakers a 101-94 lead before a series of turnovers and missed opportunities opened the door for Kawhi Leonard and Co. to steal the game.

LBJ also chipped in 10 assists and 9 rebounds.

Anthony Davis was the only other Laker in double digits in the second half and finished with 24 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 off the bench.

The loss was the Lakers’ 4th in a row, but a back-to-back at Portland and home against Dallas looms in the horizon as the next chances to start a brand-new winning streak.