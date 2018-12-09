Lakers Dominate All Phases in Big Road Win Over Memphis

Both teams flew into Tennessee in the early morning hours, having played a game the night before. But the difference was momentum.

The Lakers had surrendered a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead to lose in San Antonio, while the Grizzlies pulled out a key win in New Orleans. But that was yesterday.

L.A. was the clear aggressor in Memphis’ house, dominating on offense, defense and rebounding en route to a 111-88 victory.

“They didn’t beat themselves,” LeBron James said. “We came here to win a ball game. We got stops, shared the ball and rebounded.”

With the win, the Lakers (16-10) leapt over the Grizzlies (15-10) for fifth place in the Western Conference about a quarter of the way through the season.

LeBron and Kyle Kuzma both led the Lakers with 20 points apiece, while also flashing their all-around games.

James finished in triple-double range, adding nine assists and eight rebounds. Memphis could not wall off his drives to the hoop, as he scored 16 of his points in the paint, including a seismic dunk off a feed from Kuzma.

Meanwhile, Kuzma — who has taken his overall skill set to new heights lately — was at it again, providing nine rebounds and six assists in addition to his fourth 20-point game in a row.

Kuzma was particularly effective from outside, splashing four 3-pointers and assisting on three from his teammates.

“He’s done a real nice job of being aggressive these last two nights, but also passing when he should,” coach Luke Walton said of Kuzma. “That’s the biggest thing with him. He’s naturally a scorer, and he’s always looking to score. But the scoring lanes will open up for him more if he’s always a threat to pass when he opens up the defense.”

Kuzma also made some magic from inside the arc, including on an unreal shot over the glass and through the net.

Two other Lakers — Josh Hart and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — matched Kuzma’s four 3-pointers on a night when the Lakers hit a season-high 16 triples on a 39.0 percent clip.

Hart and KCP both scored 16 points, with the former adding three steals and two blocks, while the latter frustrated Memphis by constantly striking off scripted double screens.

More KCP double-screen action puts an end to the Grizzlies' run.



Flies around Kuzma and Chandler before relocating back to the corner where he started. Definitely his best shooting night of the year. pic.twitter.com/dOMyqYm5iK — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) December 9, 2018

While Kuzma, Hart and KCP took care of business from the arc, JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler controlled the paint.

The Lakers dominated the rebounding battle (57-36) and collected a season-best 19 offensive boards — 10 more than Memphis.

McGee had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Chandler provided four points and a season-high 14 rebounds. They combined for nine offensive boards.

“At halftime we were up 36-11 on rebounding,” James said. “You’re not gonna lose many games like that.”

McGee and Chandler were also instrumental to the Lakers’ defense, which held the Grizzlies to their second-fewest points of the year. Memphis shot just 40.5 percent from the field and 20.0 on 3-pointers, as stars Marc Gasol and Mike Conley combined to shoot just 9-of-21.

One night after blowing their advantage in San Antonio, the Lakers saw only minor drama in the second half, leading by as many as 29 points.

“We had a tough loss last night, and I thought we came out with great energy,” Walton said. “I thought the ball was moving. It started kinda sticky to start the game, but once Kuzma started making the extra pass it got contagious and everyone else did.”

This Kuzma pass to get Chandler free throws... pic.twitter.com/aS91jC4wTv — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) December 9, 2018

LeBron’s special assist

Apparently already in the holiday spirit, James gave a special gift to an unsuspecting supporter, as he gifted one of the Grizzlies’ team attendants his pair of game-worn Nike LeBron 16s.

“Every year I come here, she’s always worn a very exclusive pair of my shoes,” James said. “And I’ve always noticed it, and I’ve never said anything to her.

“Tonight I said something to her for the first time, and she was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve always been Team LeBron. Always.’ So she got a pair of LeBrons.”