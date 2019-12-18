Lakers battle to the end as road winning streak stops at 14

If that’s what it takes to beat a road-weary team lacking two of their top 3 scorers, then the Lakers are arguably in better shape than expected.

In Frank Vogel’s return to Indiana Tuesday night, the Pacers survived a last-second three-point attempt from Rajon Rondo to put an end to L.A.’s 14-game road winning streak – the third longest in NBA history.

The purple and gold were the image of resiliency, keeping up throughout the matchup despite missing Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma, both nursing ankle injuries.

“When you have a talented group playing scrappy basketball with great effort, you have a chance to win every night,” Vogel said. “This is a great basketball team we’re playing against tonight, in their building 11-3, short-handed. Our guys competed our tails off and I’m very proud of them.”

In fact, were it not for some poor free-throw shooting down the stretch, the Lakers might be now celebrating their 25th victory of the season.

A Dwight Howard dunk put the Lakers up 100-95 with 3:28 to go, but the Pacers closed the game on a 10-2 run to notch their 19th of the year.

That spoiled some incredibly gutsy performances from LeBron James (20-9-9) and the Lakeshow’s supporting cast.

Superman led the way, ending the night perfect from the field (10/10) for 20 points, six rebounds and a couple of blocks. His intensity buoyed the Lakers when they needed him the most. Perhaps this play best illustrates his effort:

Dwight stays with the fight



(: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/Koo71ySkWH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 18, 2019

“Dwight was great at finishing at the basket…and gave us great defense as well,” Vogel said. “He had a great performance.”

And his sacrifice was contagious.

Alex Caruso made one winning play after another and his 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals don’t do justice to his influence on the game.

The Texas A&M product was a team-high plus-9 in 25 minutes.

The whole bench delivered.

Avery Bradley contributed 13 points. Rajon Rondo had 7 assists on top of his 5 rebounds and 7 points. Troy Daniels was a plus-5 in 12 minutes.

“The other guys stepped up,” Vogel added. “I was really proud of how we played, and we even fought back. We were down (9) at one point, down a lot late and we kept grinding, kept trying to get stops, and making winning plays on the offensive end. We just fell short.”

Despite shooting 8-for-31 from beyond the arc and missing 9 free throws, the Lakers had a chance to tie it in the last possession of regulation. Given the circumstances, that’s all you can ask for.

On to Milwaukee, looking to begin a new streak.

“We pride ourselves on trying not to lose two in a row so we want to come back on Thursday in Milwaukee and play Lakers Basketball,” James said.