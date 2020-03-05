Lakers Announce Sponsorship with First Entertainment Credit Union

The Los Angeles Lakers announced today a multi-season sponsorship agreement with First Entertainment Credit Union that will make them the team’s Official Credit Union.

As the Lakers’ Official Credit Union, First Entertainment will have the opportunity to make fans of the team aware of the financial tools, resources and services FECU makes available to its customers. The sponsorship includes extensive in-arena branding and promotions during Lakers home games and at Lakers-related events at L.A. Live, unique activations and fan moments in and around STAPLES Center during Lakers’ games and out-of-home advertising throughout the L.A. community, among other opportunities during the season and post-season.

“We’re very happy to announce First Entertainment as the Official Credit Union of the Los Angeles Lakers,” said Lakers President of Business Operations, Tim Harris. “First Entertainment has been a pillar in the Los Angeles financial community for over 50 years and we look forward to working with them to increase awareness on the importance of financial responsibility and the support they bring for aspiring entrepreneurs and entertainers across Los Angeles.”

In addition to becoming the team’s Official Credit Union, First Entertainment is also launching an individual partnership with Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. As part of this partnership, First Entertainment and Anthony Davis collaborated on a newly released content video titled, “All Dreams Apply Here.” In the video, Anthony acknowledges Los Angeles as the city of dreams where every day different aspiring talent from all walks of life arrive to pursue their dreams and be competitive among the elite. Anthony’s own story and love for Los Angeles is no different. He and First Entertainment will commit themselves to help the financial literacy of the Los Angeles Community.

The new “All Dreams Apply Here” video featuring Anthony Davis can be viewed on the First Entertainment YouTube channel.

“Coming to L.A. as both a basketball professional and entrepreneur has been a dream come true and something for which I feel incredibly fortunate,” said seven-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis. “We have big championship aspirations this year as Lakers, and that is very much mirrored in my own off-court goals as an individual. Teaming with First Entertainment is a major step in that part of my dream. I look forward to having them as a strong ally and specialist when it comes to financial backing for everything that I do in the future.”

“We take pride in having a rich legacy among our passionate and creative membership, the entertainment industry at large, and the City of Los Angeles,” said Amondo Redmond, Chief Marketing Officer at First Entertainment Credit Union. “It is our strong relationships that define who we are as a long-time staple in L.A.’s financial sector. Having the Lakers’ Anthony Davis on board with us starting this season is a big part of the new direction we want to take in 2020 and beyond. This is not just about brand awareness; it is about helping build Anthony’s relationship with this extraordinary city, redefining what First Entertainment brings as an ally to the entertainment capital of the world, and expanding our brand’s own story within the L.A. lifestyle, sports and entertainment space.”

First Entertainment specializes in empowering members to tell their stories by allowing them the financial freedom and reassurance to pursue their creative and entrepreneurial ambitions. The Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis partnership are the first of their kind in First Entertainment’s 50+ year history, and part of a larger, new brand vision to become the premier financial ally for the Los Angeles community and entertainment creators across any genre. With currently over 85,000 members, First Entertainment will work with both partners to help grow their brand’s impact and message of financial literacy as they support the region across all 11 locations in Los Angeles Country and nearly 5,000 co-op credit unions nationwide.