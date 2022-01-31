Lake Show Loses it in Atlanta

The Lakers looked ready from the tip for this morning game in Atlanta but cooled off come the fourth quarter and Trae Young and company capitalized. Their 129-121 loss to the Hawks marked the last game of their Grammy road trip.

Despite being without LeBron James due to knee soreness, the Lake Show scored 71 points on the Hawks in the first half. They were playing complete, and the game looked promising right up until the final few minutes. Atlanta seized control of the paint, outscoring the Lakers by 12 points below.

Malik Monk stays clutch to end the half pic.twitter.com/TPvf2iVzaD — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 30, 2022

The Lakers did have success containing the Hawks along the perimeter, holding them to just 32%. Trae Young (36 pts, 12 ast) hit just four triples, but they were important, one being a dagger with 50 seconds left in the game.

The last time the Lakers played the Hawks, Malik Monk (33 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast) hit seven threes, today he hit eight and notched his Lakers career high. Malik was really impressive today. He got involved and stayed involved for 38 minutes. Aside from his lights-out shooting, his rebounds were critical to generating the offense. And he was loving the lob up to Anthony Davis (27 pts, 5 reb). AD loved it too.

Lik with the handles. AD with the finish.



(: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/YS6Vttzq5D — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 30, 2022

This was Davis’ third game back. In his first two games, the big man recorded eight blocks and added one more today. He was key to Los Angeles containing Atlanta as the Lakers stretched their lead to as much as 11 at one point. Davis was a factor in stalling the Hawks game along the perimeter.

Aggressive Defense ️ Instant Offense pic.twitter.com/3usGs5gmsd — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 30, 2022

The Lakers continue to show flashes of success that are barred down by inconsistency. They head back to Los Angeles to fine-tune their play before hosting Portland on Wednesday.