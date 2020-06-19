Juneteenth 2020, the End of Inaction

We are observing Juneteenth today and every year that follows.

In honor of all Black lives, we encourage our colleagues, community, and fans to reflect and educate themselves on Black history and culture today and every day after.

Normally, we let our actions do the talking, but that’s different now. We will no longer just do. We are calling upon our fans, our city, and our world to say it how it is.

Black children should not live in fear.

Black youth deserve access to a better education.

Black people are equally qualified for job opportunities.

Black athletes are more than just athletes.

Black women need justice.

Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or questioning and intersex people cannot be left out.

Black voices will not be silenced.

Black Lives Matter.

This is how it is, and this is what we’re going to do:

True change takes time and relentless dedication. We are not backing down until racial injustice is nonexistent. We are taking action to transform from a non-racist organization into an anti-racist organization.

Our first step is looking within and investing in true systemic change. We have established a Black Employee Resource Group which will empower our employees to participate in peer-to-peer training and monthly panel discussions. We are fostering an environment built on and committed to increasing Black representation. Lastly, we have hired Dr. Karida Brown as our Director of Racial Equity & Action to educate our Lakers Family on systemic racism and drive change within us all.

This is step one. We have countless more to go.

Get Involved:

In celebration of Juneteenth, we made a donation to More Than A Vote. In addition, we're further supporting the following non-profit organizations who support underserved youth in Los Angeles.

4wrd PROGRESS | @4wrdprogress

Watts Skills Academy | @wattsskillsacademy

Crete Academy | @crete_academy

Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA | @bgcmla

Game Changer | @GameChanger_USA



