Dr. Jerry Buss: The Oral History of the Greatest Owner in Sports

As the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers from 1979 until he passed away in 2013, Dr. Jerry Buss oversaw one of the greatest stretches in sports and entertainment history.

His beloved Lakers made it to the Finals 16 times – nearly half of his 33 seasons – and won 10 championships while missing the playoffs only twice.

All the while, he inspired fondness and loyalty amongst his family, players, employees and fans.

Many of those people offered their favorite stories about what made Dr. Buss who he was in advance of Dr. Buss night on Feb. 10, 2020.

It began when Dr. Buss purchased his dream.

