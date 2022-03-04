Malik Monk #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with teammates Russell Westbrook #0 and LeBron James #6 during the game against the LA Clippers on March 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Malik Monk #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with teammates Russell Westbrook #0 and LeBron James #6 during the game against the LA Clippers on March 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE

Woes Persist as Lakers Yearn for Turnaround

by Matthew Barrero
Posted: Mar 03, 2022

The Lakers and Clippers met for the second time in a week Thursday night. A gutsy run by the Lake Show at the end of the first half turned into a blowout the rest of the way in favor of the Clippers, who picked up the 132-111 win.

With the victory, the Clippers swept the season-series and earned their seven-straight win over the Purple and Gold dating back to the NBA Bubble of 2020.

The Lakers trailed by as many as 14 in the second quarter but went on a 14-0 run to close out the second quarter and trail by only three. Some emphatic alley-oop dunks, set up by Austin Reaves, sparked the Lakers to find their way back into the contest.

The momentum unfortunately didn’t carry over as the Clippers outscored the Lakers, 40-18 and, not only regained their originally 14-point lead, but pushed it all the way to 30 and never looked back. The three-ball was the biggest difference as the Clippers hit 17-of-27 (good for 63.0 percent) from beyond the arc.

LeBron James led the Lakers in scoring with 26 points (27th-straight game with 20-plus points) and added eight rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Of the other Laker starters, Russell Westbrook added 17-8-3 in 29 minutes, Malik Monk contributed 12 points, four assists, and three rebounds, and Reaves scored nine points with three assists.

Off the bench, Carmelo Anthony hit 6-of-11 from the field for 13 points and Wayne Ellington played 12 minutes in the late going and finished a perfect 5-of-5 from the field (2-of-2 from three) for 12 points.

The Lake Show is now 1-7 in their last eight games. They will play in front of a national audience once again when they take on the Golden State Warriors in primetime this Saturday evening.

Tags
Lakers, Game

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Lakers

Game

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter