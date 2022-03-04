Woes Persist as Lakers Yearn for Turnaround

The Lakers and Clippers met for the second time in a week Thursday night. A gutsy run by the Lake Show at the end of the first half turned into a blowout the rest of the way in favor of the Clippers, who picked up the 132-111 win.

With the victory, the Clippers swept the season-series and earned their seven-straight win over the Purple and Gold dating back to the NBA Bubble of 2020.

The Lakers trailed by as many as 14 in the second quarter but went on a 14-0 run to close out the second quarter and trail by only three. Some emphatic alley-oop dunks, set up by Austin Reaves, sparked the Lakers to find their way back into the contest.

MALIK



Makes it a 14-0 run for the #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/fKGCXxh1iF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 4, 2022

The momentum unfortunately didn’t carry over as the Clippers outscored the Lakers, 40-18 and, not only regained their originally 14-point lead, but pushed it all the way to 30 and never looked back. The three-ball was the biggest difference as the Clippers hit 17-of-27 (good for 63.0 percent) from beyond the arc.

LeBron James led the Lakers in scoring with 26 points (27th-straight game with 20-plus points) and added eight rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Of the other Laker starters, Russell Westbrook added 17-8-3 in 29 minutes, Malik Monk contributed 12 points, four assists, and three rebounds, and Reaves scored nine points with three assists.

Off the bench, Carmelo Anthony hit 6-of-11 from the field for 13 points and Wayne Ellington played 12 minutes in the late going and finished a perfect 5-of-5 from the field (2-of-2 from three) for 12 points.

The Lake Show is now 1-7 in their last eight games. They will play in front of a national audience once again when they take on the Golden State Warriors in primetime this Saturday evening.