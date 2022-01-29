Valiant Comeback Ends in Agony for the Lake Show

The Lakers (24-26) came into the second half of their back-to-back with a much more limited roster than anticipated. Despite not having LeBron, AD, and Malik Monk, a battle-tested squad played till the bitter end of a 117-114 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

It didn’t look good early on, as the Hornets grabbed a quick 9-0 lead within the first three minutes of the contest without any sort of push back from the Lakers. Charlotte would go up by as many as 20 in early in the third quarter but that didn’t stop L.A. from putting up a fight.

Charlotte led 79-64 midway through the third and that’s when the Purple and Gold would turn their game up. A 21-8 run would close out the third and cut the deficit to two points as the final frame loomed.

A back-and-forth final quarter would end in favor of the Hornets after a possible game-winning three by Russell Westbrook hit off the side of the rim and into the hands the opposing defender. The Lakers would outscore the Hornets 65-52 in the second half, but the rally fell just short of miraculous.

Russ leaving it all out on the court. pic.twitter.com/7HNP0DSMZn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 29, 2022

Westbrook was at the center of the comeback, scoring 30 of his season-high 35 total points in the second half alone. He added five assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes.

The Lakers reserves rose to the occasion in the absences of their star teammates. Carmelo Anthony led the way with 19 points off the bench to along with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Austin Reaves hit 50.0 percent of his shots (6-of-12) for 16 points and Kent Bazemore had his most impressive outing in a Laker uniform, finishing with a season-high 13 points in 14 minutes.

The bench finished with 57 total points and outscored Charlotte’s bench by 21 points.

The Lakers drop to 2-3 on the Grammy trip and will close out their season-long roadie with a Sunday matinee against the Atlanta Hawks.