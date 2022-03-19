Tough. Tenacious. Timely. Lakers End Road Losing Streak

All night long the Lakers (30-40) took it to the host Toronto Raptors. With a gutsy full team effort on display, the Lake Show came away with the 128-123 overtime win, ending the 11-game road losing streak.

Prior to tip, it was announced that Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle), Carmelo Anthony (non-Covid illness), and Wayne Ellington (non-Covid illness) would not play in the contest, shortening the reserve options.

The news resulted in Wenyen Gabriel earning his first start since joining the Purple and Gold and immediately made an impact. In the first quarter alone, Gabriel went 6-for-6 from the field and tied a career high in points with 14 in just seven minutes (finished the night with a new career-high 17 points).

On top of Gabriel’s individual performance, the team looked much better than the previous three contests in the opening frame. After only hitting 2-of-32 from beyond the arc in the three games combined, L.A. knocked down 5-of-10 tonight.

Back-and-forth, the two teams traded shot after shot with no team taking a decisive lead. In the final two minutes of the fourth, LeBron James and the Raptors Gary Tent Jr., traded three-point shots on four consecutive possessions.

Trent Jr. gave the Raptors a three-point lead with just under 30 seconds left in the game. LeBron and Russell Westbrook would each miss a three-point attempt and it looked as though the Lakers were on their way to a 12th consecutive road loss.

On the ensuing ball out of bounds, a pass by Precious Achiuwa to Scottie Barnes was stolen away by Westbrook, who dribbled to the right wing, pulled up for three, and tied the game at 116 and sent the contest into overtime.

In the extra frame, the Lakers would get some effective shooting in crunch time from Avery Bradley (14 points, three rebounds). AB knocked down a clutch three and sank two free throws in the final seconds to tie a bow on an eventful victory for Los Angeles.

Westbrook earned his first triple-double since New Year’s Eve (10th of the season) with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, in 41 minutes. LeBron led all scorers with 36 points on 15-of-26 from the field and added nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

The Lakers will be back in action in our nation’s capital tomorrow night, when they take on the Washington Wizards.