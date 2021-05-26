The Response: Lakers Take Second Game in Phoenix

Tonight, the Lakers responded to their Game 1 loss with a Game 2 victory over the Phoenix Suns. The series is now tied 1-1 as the Lakers closed the game 109-102.

Much of Los Angeles’ troubles in their first playoff match came on account of their lack of synchronization. Simply, due to injury and illness throughout the regular season, the guys were just off.

But, let’s not forget this is a championship-caliber team, and these guys know a thing or two about staying in it. The Lake Show’s vibe tonight was pure composure. Their level-headed nature grabbed the game from the start and they wouldn’t let it go. Sure, there were moments when Phoenix fought back, but you could tell by LA’s approach, they weren’t leaving Arizona without tying the series.

Anthony Davis (34 pts, 10 reb, 7 ast) came to play tonight. AD3 notched 1,000 points in his playoff career. He needed eight for the accolade, but well exceeded that. AD got going early and his energy was contagious. Every Laker was on the same page tonight and it started with Davis. He was an aggressor on D, sharp from three and unforgivable in the paint. AD looked to get stuff going and his fellow instigator was down too.

Call that a chemistry oop pic.twitter.com/jZdtaLVCpm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 26, 2021

LeBron James (23 pts, 9 ast) could be found on the other end of AD’s passes for a good part of the night. And if he wasn’t there, he was drilling threes. The King went 4-for-9 from beyond the arc. He’s adamant about improving every part of his game. His fadeaway topped off the night twice. If you were wondering if the shot could get smoother, it can and it did tonight.

The King’s Speech: Effortless pic.twitter.com/57SCDOjRw3 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 26, 2021

Dennis Schröder (24 pts) was another source of energy this evening. He utilized his quickness and drove to the hoop, while teammate Andre Drummond (15 pts, 12 reb) collected rebounds underneath. Both guys stayed rooted in their abilities and added an extra layer of dominance to this game on both sides of the ball.

Skyhook Dre pic.twitter.com/Zv4oMcru9R — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 26, 2021

All guys mentioned in this article combined for 96 of the team’s total points.

Now, the Lakers return home to STAPLES Center. The Purple and Gold will be reunited with fans on Thursday for Game 3.