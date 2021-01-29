Postgame Notes: Lakers 92, Pistons 107 (1/28/21)

Lakers offense stagnated in the second half and the Pistons pulled away to win 92-107.

Notes:

LeBron James began the game 6-6 overall and 4-4 from 3. He finished with 22 points, 2 in second half.

Flint, MI native Kyle Kuzma was a starter and got 22 points and led the team with 10 rebounds.

Despite shooting 42.9% from distance, Lakers shot 40.9% overall and 33% in the 2nd half (scored 34 2nd half points).

Lakers move to 2-2 on the second game in a back-to-back this season.

Lakers lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Montrezl Harrell bounced back from a scoreless night vs PHI with 8 points.

Talen Horton-Tucker was a scoring spark off the bench with 13 points on 5-7 shooting, with 3-3 from 3.

1st Quarter: Hot offensive start for both teams. Lakers led 7-0 in fast break points in the 1st quarter and shot 57.9% on FG and 5-8 from 3. Pistons shot 50% from the field and 40% from 3 and had 0 turnovers. After leading by 8, Pistons led 31-34 after the 1st quarter.

Hot offensive start for both teams. Lakers led 7-0 in fast break points in the 1st quarter and shot 57.9% on FG and 5-8 from 3. Pistons shot 50% from the field and 40% from 3 and had 0 turnovers. After leading by 8, Pistons led 31-34 after the 1st quarter. 2nd Quarter: Game stayed close through the 2nd quarter with 12 lead changes in the half. Lakers got the lead up to 7, but took at 58-56 lead into halftime. Pistons cooled off from the field to finish the half at 41.7%, but continued to take care of the ball, with only 1 turnover.

Game stayed close through the 2nd quarter with 12 lead changes in the half. Lakers got the lead up to 7, but took at 58-56 lead into halftime. Pistons cooled off from the field to finish the half at 41.7%, but continued to take care of the ball, with only 1 turnover. 3rd Quarter: Game stayed close, but the Lakers offense stagnated despite 10 points in the quarter from Kyle Kuzma, shooting 38% as a team. The Pistons got the lead up to 8 before ending the quarter at 78-82. Teams took care of the ball, with the Lakers having 1 turnover in the quarter to 2 for the Pistons.

Game stayed close, but the Lakers offense stagnated despite 10 points in the quarter from Kyle Kuzma, shooting 38% as a team. The Pistons got the lead up to 8 before ending the quarter at 78-82. Teams took care of the ball, with the Lakers having 1 turnover in the quarter to 2 for the Pistons. 4th Quarter: Lakers had an extended scoring drought in the middle of the quarter and the Pistons built an 18 point lead and won 92-107, out-scoring the Lakers 25-14 in the final frame.

Lakers had an extended scoring drought in the middle of the quarter and the Pistons built an 18 point lead and won 92-107, out-scoring the Lakers 25-14 in the final frame. Starters: LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder. Anthony Davis was held out with his quad contusion.

Lakers play the Pistons at STAPLES Center on 2/6/21.

Box Score

Highlights

Gallery