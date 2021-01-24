Postgame Notes: Lakers vs Bulls (1/23/21)

Lakers had a strong opening half to build a 30 points lead and then clamped down defensively to start the 4th to see out a 101-90 win over the Bulls.

Notes:

Win marks 8th consecutive win over Bulls.

Continued the Lakers unbeaten start on the road, moving to 9-0.

Strong performance by AD in his hometown, 37 points, 6 rebounds, 14-21 FGs, 7-9 FT.

10 points for Montrezl Harrell, marking his 9th consecutive game with double digit scoring.

Lakers cooled down from beyond the arc, going 4-19 from 3.

After 7 fast break points in the 1st quarter, Lakers finished with 13, below their season average of 14.3 fast break points/game.

No starters played in the 4th quarter for the Lakers. Both LBJ and AD under 30 minutes for the game.

League leaders in taking charges entering the game, the Lakers took 5 charges in the first half.

Chicago’s 33 first-half points are the fewest scored by a Lakers’ opponent through the first two quarters since Jan. 3, 2016 vs. Phoenix (22). The team’s 63-33 halftime lead marks its largest lead at the break since Jan. 1, 2020 against the Suns (74-41)

Talen Horton-Tucker returned after not playing in several games in his hometown (Simeon High).

1st Quarter: Lakers led from the outset powered by Anthony Davis' 15 points on 7-8 shooting and 7 fast break points as a team. Lakers got 20 points in the paint and held Chicago to 6 for 23 FG’s (26.1%). Lakers led 29-17 after the 1st quarter.

1st Quarter: Lakers led from the outset powered by Anthony Davis' 15 points on 7-8 shooting and 7 fast break points as a team. Lakers got 20 points in the paint and held Chicago to 6 for 23 FG's (26.1%). Lakers led 29-17 after the 1st quarter.

2nd Quarter: Strong Lakers defense held the Bulls to 16 points in the quarter and a 63-33 lead at the half. Lakers held CHI to 33.3% FG's, forced 11 TO's and didn't allow a 3. Davis added 11 more points to take his total to 26 at the half. As a team, the Lakers had 14 assists on 23 FGM in the first half.

3rd Quarter: Less intensity from the Lakers resulted in a 33 point quarter from the Bulls and the lead trimmed to 83-66 after 3. Lakers shot 7-22 for the quarter, missing all their 3 point attempts.

4th Quarter: Bench unit of Caruso, Matthews, Horton-Tucker, Kuzma, and Harrell opened the quarter. Their focus on the defensive end, including two 24 second violations on the Bulls, held the Bulls scoreless for 4:43 to open the quarter. Rebuilding and holding the lead around 20 points kept the starters resting on the bench and led to a 101-90 win.

Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

