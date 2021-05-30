Postgame Notes: Lakers 92, Suns 100 (Game 4 - 5/30/21)

Lakers fell behind in the second half and made a run late in the 4th quarter, but couldn't make up the deficit to fall 92-100. Series is now tied 2-2.

Notes:

Anthony Davis left the game in the 2nd quarter and did not return due to a left groin strain. He had 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 19 minutes.

LeBron James had 25 points and 12 rebounds and 6 assists. James was 1-7 from 3 and had 6 turnovers.

Marc Gasol had 12 points, going 3-5 from 3, and had 8 rebounds and 3 assists and 3 blocks.

Dennis Schröder had 8 points on 3-13 shooting and added 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Andre Drummond had 5 points and 10 rebounds, but 0 offensive rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma had 11 points on 4-11 shooting and 1-5 from 3. He added 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Wesley Matthews had 6 points, going 2-5 from 3.

Lakers led in bench points 42-23.

Lakers held a 58-50 rebounding edge, but both teams had 9 offensive rebounds.

3 point shooting was well defended with the Lakers going 13-40 and the Suns 10-35 from 3.

Lakers had 15 turnovers to 10 for the Suns. Suns had 12 steals.

1st Quarter: Lakers get out to a 12-8 lead. LeBron has 7 early points and Matthews, starting for KCP, has a 3. It's an even game through the quarter, now 17-15 Lakers. Lakers shooting 43% and Suns 41%. Lakers with 4 turnovers, Suns 3. Lakers shooting 3-7 from 3 to 1-6 for the Suns. Suns go on an 8-0 run to get a 4 point lead. Lakers close the quarter with a Gasol tip-in at the buzzer to lead 24-23. 9 lead changes in the 1st quarter. Suns still shooting 41%, but Lakers down to 38%.

Montrezl Harrell in for the 1st time to start the 4th and plays over 4 minutes, but the Lakers are unable to cut into the lead. Late in the quarter the Lakers make a run to cut the deficit to 7, 88-95, but the Suns are able to close it out. Lakers lose 92-100. Lakers shoot 53% in the 4th quarter, including 4-8 from 3. Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Wesley Matthews, Dennis Schröder.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was out.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery

All Game Coverage

