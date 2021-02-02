Lakers Leave Atlanta 12-2 on the Road

The last stop on their latest tour, the Lakers hit Atlanta. The guys reunited with the fellow champ and forever Lakers Family member, Rajon Rondo, but for 48 minutes put the brotherhood aside and went straight to the business, handing the Hawks a 107-99 loss.

This match was tight. The Hawks have won 5 of their last 8 games, while the Lake Show is now 5 for 7. This contest came down to the last minute and the Lakers didn’t take closing time lightly. But for 47 minutes, the performance was pretty even from both teams with the exception of two areas: blocks, 7-3, and fast-break points 18-6... let’s hear it for Anthony Davis (25 pts, 3 blk) and LeBron James (21 pts, 9 ast, 7 reb).

It appeared that AD struck fear in the hearts of his opponents tonight. They were quite literally moving out of his way on the offensive end and stopping in their tracks on the other. The Brow was not only scary but incredibly efficient. He went 10-for-14 from the field, with a majority of his points, yup, you guessed it — in and around the paint.

Now on to Mr. Fast Break. While LeBron was in arm’s reach of a triple-double, he more so leaned into his role of team metronome tonight as he set the tempo for his teammates for 38 minutes. Tonight, he shifted his focus from shooting and sinking threes to making cuts, creating space and dishing the ball to the open man under the rim.

That open man is often Montrezl Harrell (19 pts, 2 stl). No. 15 only missed once tonight. His accuracy was accompanied by hops and expert defense. Let’s stop for a second and clarify one thing: At 6’7” Montrezl dominates like he’s a seven-footer. The Monsta’ blocks, dunks and defends like he is always the biggest guy out there.

Alex Caruso (8 pts, 2 stl) is at again. He was +13 for his 24 minutes. In the final moments, AC Fresh called game with a rebound that slammed the refrigerator door. Equipped with anticipation, AC and the defense haven’t let these past two close games slip away.

Now, the team’s heading back to Los Angeles. It’s been too long, but the team takes the home stage Thursday vs. Denver.