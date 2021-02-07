Lakers Avenge First Loss to Pistons in Double OT Win

This Saturday night game went a little longer than expected, but the Lakers ultimately sealed the deal with a 135-129 win over Detroit in double-overtime. After losing to the Pistons about a week ago, the Lakers weren't letting it happen again, even if that meant going past regulation.

The problem the team seemed to be having in tonight's contest was that there was not a consistent focus for the full 48 minutes. The Lakers were up by 17 in the third, but let the game slip out of their hands at the end of the fourth.

Turnovers were detrimental tonight with each opponent clocking in 23 respectively. The other challenge that stood in the Lakers' way of a win was Detroit's accuracy from three. The Pistons had 23 more points from the 3-point line than the Lakers did. Anthony Davis (30 pts) spoke to the team's overall defensive performance stating, "We hold ourselves to a higher standard defensively but they made it tough on us."

Now even with these shortcomings, the Lakers still snagged their 18th win of the season. Their success was a result of a no-quit mentality and a standard of unselfish play. The team's passing was very succinct tonight. And as reflected in the guys' stat lines, everybody had their head on a swivel to dish a dime.

LeBron James (33 pts, 11 ast, 4 stl) King of Dimes, led the team in assists... and points... and steals... oh, and threes. At it again, LBJ hurled the rock the full length of the court to an open teammate. The precision of a pass like that is uncanny, King James perfectly places the ball not where his teammate is at the exact moment, but where they will be. Per usual, his outside shooting was sharp. LeBron drilled a triple dagger to close out the second overtime and take his team to victory.

AD and Bron had a combined 60+ points on the night. And AD was the mechanism for keeping an edge on the Pistons a majority of this game - he was the golden guy on the inside. The Lakers had 72 to Detroit's 54 points in the paint because No. 3 was a steady moving target.

Special shouts to Kyle Kuzma (14 pts, 6 reb) and Dennis Schröder (22 pts, 8 ast). Kuz has really found his niche on this team and it's being a nuisance defensively. He's vengeful when chasing guys down and always tuned-in to grabbing the rebound. With his ability to change his direction suddenly at such high speed, Dennis is like that of a gazelle. Dennis has been driving through the lane and his speed and acceleration make him very difficult to slow down.

Tonight's matchup was a long one, but tomorrow the team (and fans) can take it easy, rest up and return fresh on Monday when the Lake Show takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder.