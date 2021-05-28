Adam Pantozzi/NBA E
Postgame Notes: Lakers 109, Suns 95 (Game 3 - 5/27/21)
Lakers played tough defense all night and seized control of the game in the 3rd quarter and withstood a push by the Suns to win 109-95.
Notes:
- Anthony Davis scored 34 points on 11-22 shooting and 12-14 from the line, 18 points coming in the 3rd quarter. Davis added 11 rebounds, including 6 offensive. Davis had an awkward landing on his chase-down block late in the 2nd quarter.
- LeBron James scored 21 on 9-19 shooting, with 6 rebounds and 9 assists.
- Dennis Schröder had 20 points on 6-11 shooting from the field and going 7-8 from the line. Dennis added 3 rebounds and 4 assists.
- Andre Drummond had 11 rebounds, 3 on the offensive end, and added 6 points.
- Kyle Kuzma did the dirty work, grabbing 10 rebounds. He was cold from the field, going 2-12 for 8 points.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope picked up a left quad contusion in the 3rd quarter. His steal and layup and put back layup at the end of the 1st half started the Lakers push into the lead.
- Suns had the edge in bench points 32-23, including 15 for Cam Payne.
- Lakers had a 61-42 rebounding edge and a 15-8 edge in offensive rebounds leading to a 20-10 lead in second chance points.
- 3 point shooting was rough again with the Lakers shooting 25% to the Suns 38%. Wesley Matthews was 2-4 from deep.
- Lakers ended the game leading 58-38 in points in the paint.
- After taking care of the ball in Game 2, the Lakers had 20 turnovers in Game 3 to 17 for the Suns.
- 1st Quarter: Lakers open an early 14-11 lead, shooting 6-9 overall and 2-4 from 3. Game stays tight with the Lakers leading 23-22. Schröder has been getting to the basket to score, with 7 points in the quarter. Lakers have 4 turnovers thus far, leading to 5 Suns points. 1st quarter ends with Lakers trailing 27-28. AD with 10 points in the quarter. Lakers shooting 55% to 49% for the Suns. Lakers leading 18-10 in points in the paint.
- 2nd Quarter:Score is tied at 33 midway through the 2nd quarter. Lakers are 2-10 shooting in the quarter and the Suns are 2-9. Lakers up to 8 turnovers on the night. A ragged quarter ends with the Lakers leading 16-12 for the quarter and having a 43-40 lead at halftime. Lakers shooting 40% overall to the Suns 37% for the half. Lakers leading 34-20 in rebounds, but also lead 11-6 in turnovers.
- 3rd Quarter: Two LeBron baskets and a LeBron assist to a streaking AD starts the quarter with a 6-0 Lakers run, taking the lead to 49-40. Run since the start of the quarter goes to 16-6 and Lakers lead 59-46. LeBron driving repeatedly into the paint. Quarter continues with the Lakers leading 67-54 and also ends with a 13 point difference. Lakers lead 76-63 after 3. AD with 18 points in the quarter. Lakers shoot 57% for the quarter to 39% for the Suns.
- 4th Quarter: The Suns cut the lead down to 8 before the Lakers surge forward. Wesley Matthews makes a pair of 3 pointers and the Lakers lead grows to 86-68. Gasol with the 3 and a driving LeBron layup and the Lakers lead continues at 91-74. Suns convert a few Lakers turnovers into baskets and cut the Lakers lead to 95-83. Lakers weather the Suns push and close out the game 109-95.
- Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.
