Postgame Notes: Lakers 109, Suns 95 (Game 3 - 5/27/21)

Lakers played tough defense all night and seized control of the game in the 3rd quarter and withstood a push by the Suns to win 109-95.

Notes:

Anthony Davis scored 34 points on 11-22 shooting and 12-14 from the line, 18 points coming in the 3rd quarter. Davis added 11 rebounds, including 6 offensive. Davis had an awkward landing on his chase-down block late in the 2nd quarter.

LeBron James scored 21 on 9-19 shooting, with 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

Dennis Schröder had 20 points on 6-11 shooting from the field and going 7-8 from the line. Dennis added 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Andre Drummond had 11 rebounds, 3 on the offensive end, and added 6 points.

Kyle Kuzma did the dirty work, grabbing 10 rebounds. He was cold from the field, going 2-12 for 8 points.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope picked up a left quad contusion in the 3rd quarter. His steal and layup and put back layup at the end of the 1st half started the Lakers push into the lead.

Suns had the edge in bench points 32-23, including 15 for Cam Payne.

Lakers had a 61-42 rebounding edge and a 15-8 edge in offensive rebounds leading to a 20-10 lead in second chance points.

3 point shooting was rough again with the Lakers shooting 25% to the Suns 38%. Wesley Matthews was 2-4 from deep.

Lakers ended the game leading 58-38 in points in the paint.

After taking care of the ball in Game 2, the Lakers had 20 turnovers in Game 3 to 17 for the Suns.

1st Quarter: Lakers open an early 14-11 lead, shooting 6-9 overall and 2-4 from 3. Game stays tight with the Lakers leading 23-22. Schröder has been getting to the basket to score, with 7 points in the quarter. Lakers have 4 turnovers thus far, leading to 5 Suns points. 1st quarter ends with Lakers trailing 27-28. AD with 10 points in the quarter. Lakers shooting 55% to 49% for the Suns. Lakers leading 18-10 in points in the paint.

Lakers open an early 14-11 lead, shooting 6-9 overall and 2-4 from 3. Game stays tight with the Lakers leading 23-22. Schröder has been getting to the basket to score, with 7 points in the quarter. Lakers have 4 turnovers thus far, leading to 5 Suns points. 1st quarter ends with Lakers trailing 27-28. AD with 10 points in the quarter. Lakers shooting 55% to 49% for the Suns. Lakers leading 18-10 in points in the paint. 2nd Quarter: Score is tied at 33 midway through the 2nd quarter. Lakers are 2-10 shooting in the quarter and the Suns are 2-9. Lakers up to 8 turnovers on the night. A ragged quarter ends with the Lakers leading 16-12 for the quarter and having a 43-40 lead at halftime. Lakers shooting 40% overall to the Suns 37% for the half. Lakers leading 34-20 in rebounds, but also lead 11-6 in turnovers.

Score is tied at 33 midway through the 2nd quarter. Lakers are 2-10 shooting in the quarter and the Suns are 2-9. Lakers up to 8 turnovers on the night. A ragged quarter ends with the Lakers leading 16-12 for the quarter and having a 43-40 lead at halftime. Lakers shooting 40% overall to the Suns 37% for the half. Lakers leading 34-20 in rebounds, but also lead 11-6 in turnovers. 3rd Quarter: Two LeBron baskets and a LeBron assist to a streaking AD starts the quarter with a 6-0 Lakers run, taking the lead to 49-40. Run since the start of the quarter goes to 16-6 and Lakers lead 59-46. LeBron driving repeatedly into the paint. Quarter continues with the Lakers leading 67-54 and also ends with a 13 point difference. Lakers lead 76-63 after 3. AD with 18 points in the quarter. Lakers shoot 57% for the quarter to 39% for the Suns.

Two LeBron baskets and a LeBron assist to a streaking AD starts the quarter with a 6-0 Lakers run, taking the lead to 49-40. Run since the start of the quarter goes to 16-6 and Lakers lead 59-46. LeBron driving repeatedly into the paint. Quarter continues with the Lakers leading 67-54 and also ends with a 13 point difference. Lakers lead 76-63 after 3. AD with 18 points in the quarter. Lakers shoot 57% for the quarter to 39% for the Suns. 4th Quarter: The Suns cut the lead down to 8 before the Lakers surge forward. Wesley Matthews makes a pair of 3 pointers and the Lakers lead grows to 86-68. Gasol with the 3 and a driving LeBron layup and the Lakers lead continues at 91-74. Suns convert a few Lakers turnovers into baskets and cut the Lakers lead to 95-83. Lakers weather the Suns push and close out the game 109-95.

The Suns cut the lead down to 8 before the Lakers surge forward. Wesley Matthews makes a pair of 3 pointers and the Lakers lead grows to 86-68. Gasol with the 3 and a driving LeBron layup and the Lakers lead continues at 91-74. Suns convert a few Lakers turnovers into baskets and cut the Lakers lead to 95-83. Lakers weather the Suns push and close out the game 109-95. Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery

All Game Coverage

Post season meetings:

Game 1: Lakers lost 90-99 on 5/23/21 - Game Coverage



Game 2: Lakers won 109-102 on 5/25/21 - Game Coverage

Regular season meetings:

Lakers won 123-110 on 5/9/21 - Game Coverage



Lakers lost 94 -111 on 3/21/21 - Game Coverage



Lakers lost 104-114 on 3/2/21 - Game Coverage