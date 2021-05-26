Postgame Notes: Lakers 109, Suns 102 (Game 2 - 5/25/21)

Lakers, led by AD and LeBron and strong games from Schröder and Drummond, take Game 2 over the Suns 109-102.

Notes:

Anthony Davis with 34 points on 7-15 shooting overall and 2-4 from 3 and 18-21 on free throws. AD adds 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 blocks.

LeBron James has 23 points on 9-16 shooting, including 4-9 from 3, along with 4 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals.

Dennis Schröder with 24 points on 8-16 shooting, 2-4 from 3 and 6-6 from the line.

Andre Drummond ends the game with 15 points and 12 rebounds, including 5 offensive.

Lakers with 13 bench points, to 29 for the Suns, including 19 from Payne.

After a tough night on the glass in Game 1, the Lakers had a 50-38 rebounding edge and a 8-4 edge in offensive rebounding. Suns were +16 in rebounds in Game 1.

3 point shooting was tough for both teams with the Lakers going 10-33 and the Suns 8-26. LeBron (4 3PM), Schröder/AD/Gasol (2 3PM each) led the way for the Lakers.

After an early Lakers lead, points in the paint ends 42-40 for the Lakers. Ayton with 20 points in the paint.

Lakers take care of the ball and have 7 turnovers in the game to 13 for the Suns. Lakers have a 21-5 lead in points off turnovers.

1st Quarter: Lakers with an early 12-10 lead. 2 fouls on AD and Crowder. Suns with 5 early turnovers to 1 for the Lakers. Lead extends to 18-14. Lakers with a 12-4 lead in points in the paint thus far. Davis has stayed on the court with his 2 fouls and avoided his 3rd. Quarter ends with the Lakers leading 30-24 after getting up to an 11 point lead. Lakers up 16-6 on points in the paint and 8-0 in second chance points. Lakers 2-11 from 3 to 1-5 from 3 for the Suns.

Offense stagnates to start the second quarter with the Lakers going 0-5. Lakers lead is trimmed to 32-30. A 12-2 Lakers run pushes the lead back to 11 at 49-38. Dennis Schröder with 10 points in the quarter, including 2 3PM. Half ends with the Lakers up 53-47. Lakers shoot on 38% overall for the quarter to 53% for the Suns. Lakers have 5 turnovers in the half to 9 for the Suns. Drummond at 11 points and 10 rebounds in the half, including 5 offensive. 3rd Quarter: Lakers begin the 3rd quarter with a 3 pointer by LeBron and an and-1 from AD as a part of a 10-1 run that leads to a Lakers 63-48 advantage. An 11-4 Suns run powered by Booker and Ayton cuts the lead to 67-59. LeBron with 5 points to close the quarter, but a late Suns 3 puts the score at the end of the 3rd 79-72, Lakers. Lakers are +10 in rebounds through 3 quarters, but the points in the paint differential is down to 34-32 for the Lakers.

Lakers begin the 3rd quarter with a 3 pointer by LeBron and an and-1 from AD as a part of a 10-1 run that leads to a Lakers 63-48 advantage. An 11-4 Suns run powered by Booker and Ayton cuts the lead to 67-59. LeBron with 5 points to close the quarter, but a late Suns 3 puts the score at the end of the 3rd 79-72, Lakers. Lakers are +10 in rebounds through 3 quarters, but the points in the paint differential is down to 34-32 for the Lakers. 4th Quarter: Suns start the quarter on an 11-3 run to cut the Lakers lead to 1 and then tie the game at 86. After the Suns take the lead, the Lakers go up 84-83 after Schröder hits 2 free throws and then sets up an AD dunk. 11-2 Lakers run gets the lead to 100-92 with 2 minutes left. Lakers make free throws down the stretch to seal the win, 109-102.

Suns start the quarter on an 11-3 run to cut the Lakers lead to 1 and then tie the game at 86. After the Suns take the lead, the Lakers go up 84-83 after Schröder hits 2 free throws and then sets up an AD dunk. 11-2 Lakers run gets the lead to 100-92 with 2 minutes left. Lakers make free throws down the stretch to seal the win, 109-102. Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

Post season meetings:

Game 1: Lakers lost 90-99 on 5/23/21 - Game Coverage

Regular season meetings:

Lakers won 123-110 on 5/9/21 - Game Coverage



Lakers lost 94 -111 on 3/21/21 - Game Coverage



Lakers lost 104-114 on 3/2/21 - Game Coverage