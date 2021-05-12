Lakers Seize Overtime Win Over Knicks

Tonight was game one of four before the Lakers close out their regular-season schedule. This game versus the Knicks was a big deciding game for both teams. If New York were to win, they'd clinch their spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. And if the Lakers were to win, they'd increase their chances of moving to the number six spot and avoid the play-in games next week. The Lakers won in overtime, 101-99.

It was an even matchup for the most part, a throwback eighties battle some would say. The Lakers did commit more than double the number of turnovers than New York did. The Knicks' tight defense — especially along the perimeter, forced LA's hand much of the game — until it didn't.

Again without LeBron James and Dennis Schröder, the team looked to Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker (13 pts, 10 ast) to handle the ball. The young gun THT played fearlessly and ended this game with a nothing-but-net triple dagger.

Throughout the contest, New York swarmed Anthony Davis (20 pts, 6 reb) in the paint, but the big fella still managed to dance around the midrange and get his shot off. He also capitalized on moments with a little room and exploded then threw it down. But his biggest play of the game might've been his defense on Julius Randle (31 pts, 8 reb) with about 30 seconds left in the game. Davis covered Randle like he was the only player on the floor and closed down the opportunity for the Knicks to go up by two possessions.

Then, after Davis' big-time play, Wesley Matthews (8 pts, 6 reb) made another. Wesley grabbed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's (8 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast) missed corner three and tossed it back up to tie the game at 91 and send the battle into overtime.

Much of the defensive coverage focused on Davis left the opportunity open for Andre Drummond (16 pts, 18 reb) and Kyle Kuzma (23 pts). AD2 was a fridge under the hoop and the ball was a magnet, he was grabbing everything. Drum led his team in rebounds. And Kuz came in off the bench tonight with the scoring spice the team needed.

After dropping last Friday's game to Portland, the team's been playing with hunger and focus for these last remaining games. Tomorrow they face Houston and raise their 2020 championship banner in STAPLES Center in front of fans.