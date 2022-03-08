Momentum Halted as Lakers Fall on Road (Again)

For the final time this season, the Lakers (28-36) met up with the San Antonio Spurs in the Alamo City Monday night. Following a stellar individual performance from LeBron James, the King sat out tonight’s game with knee soreness. The absence proved lethal, as the Spurs picked up the 117-110 win, splitting the season series with the Purple and Gold.

The Lakers trailed by as many as 14 but didn’t fall out of synch. A 36-point third quarter brought the team to within three heading into the final frame. Tied at 97 early in the fourth, the Spurs made an 11-2 run to push their lead back up to nine midway through the quarter.

The Lake Show tried to keep pace all night long, but some key misses late in the game along with lacking interior defense turned out to be the difference in the seven-point loss.

Talen Horton-Tucker led all Lakers scorers with 18 points and Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk each added 17 points. All three played 30-plus minutes.

Without LeBron and AD, Russell Westbrook looked to take center stage and lead the group to victory. Despite a 17-point, 10-rebound, double-double (24th of the season, 3rd against the Spurs), the effort was not enough.

After a career high 34 minutes in Saturday’s win, Austin Reaves had another solid night on both sides of the ball, finishing with 13 points (6-of-8 from the field) and six rebounds in 27 minutes.

The team has yet to win back-to-back games since they had a four-game win streak back in early January.

L.A. will stay in the Lone Star State and will look to get back in the win column when they visit the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.