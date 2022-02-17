Goat Energy Fills the Arena as the Lakers Overpower Utah

Tonight’s matchup was special. LeBron James (33 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast) was honored for achieving his latest accolade, All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoffs Scorer. Then 2022 Super Bowl Champion Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rolled through Crypto.com Arena. And finally, the Lakers battled it out with the Utah Jazz and came out victorious, 106-100.

Los Angeles came out firing and Anthony Davis (17 pts) specifically came into this game like a heatwave. He was stifling on defense and on fire offensively against the No.1 scoring team in the league. He led an 8-0 run in the first few minutes and tied the quarter with a corner three as the clock ticked down to the buzzer.

In general, the team had great chemistry at the start. They were making the right passes and finding the open man in the paint — predominately AD. Half the Lake Show’s points came from down below.

Minutes into the second quarter, as the Lakers still felt the momentum on their back, Davis came down from high above the rim and landed on Rudy Gobert’s foot, resulting in an aggressive right ankle roll. The momentum stalled and the Jazz took a consistent lead harnessed by Donovan Mitchell (37 pts, 5 ast).

But LeBron cranked up the heat again. He led the fight with his loyal comrades, Russell Westbrook (17 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast), Malik Monk (13 pts, 5 reb), and rookie Austin Reaves (9 pts, 4 reb).

Bron hopped in the driver’s seat and powered through the lane for a majority of the third and fourth quarters. He was fighting to get his team back in charge, and his effort paid off. Coach Frank Vogel announced after the game that for Bron, “To take over a game in the fourth quarter like he did with energy, will, and determination is remarkable.”

With three minutes left in the ball game, the Lakers were within three points of Utah after back-to-back Russ and Bron drives to the hoop. And then Bron took his dominance from the lane to the arc, hitting a triple to tie the match at 94. The King had 10 straight points to steal the game back.

Win-security came by way of AR15 with a cold, cold triple from behind the arc, followed by a steal from Monk with 45 seconds to go, and lastly, three made free-throws from Russ.

Coach Vogel also mentioned in his postgame presser that throughout the game Russ had a really uplifting attitude, especially in timeouts, he kept saying “come on, let’s go, keep fighting.” And the whole team listened.

This win was paved with Lakers Basketball energy and powerful leadership. “He frequently leads with his voice; tonight, was about his action. He led with his eyes,” Coach Vogel said of 18x All-Star LBJ.

Catch Bron in this weekend’s 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. And the Lake Show will be back after the break.