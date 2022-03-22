LeBron Returns to “The Land” in Dominating Fashion

Following a harrowing defeat to the Wizards Saturday night, the Lakers (31-41) came out and put on a full display of team basketball in their 131-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Back-and-forth throughout most of the night, the Lake Show turned their game up in the final quarter and outscored the Cavs 35-23.

The Kid from Akron led the charge in his homecoming and was sensational for the full 48 minutes. Whether he was dunking on former teammate, Kevin Love, knocking down insane turnaround jumpers, or making sweet bounce passes to a cutting Malik Monk, The King was on fire all night long.

LeBron knocked down 17-of-29 from the floor for 38 points and notched 12 assists, and 11 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season. At 37, James is the oldest player in NBA history to register a 30-point triple-double.

Despite his individual dominance, James had immense help from his Laker teammates as six of 10 Lakers to play tonight finished with double digits (including LBJ).

The Laker point guards were especially good tonight. Russell Westbrook earned his second double-double in three games, with a 20-point, 11 assist performance and hit 50.0 percent from the field (7-of-14).

D.J. Augustin had his best night since joining the Purple and Gold and finished a perfect 6-for-6 night from beyond the arc (7-for-7 from the field) for 20 points.

Malik Monk and Stanley Johnson each added 12 points and a combined five rebounds and four assists, and Austin Reaves contributed 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

The team finished with 34 total assists and only turned the ball over eight times.

The Lakers will return to Los Angeles and prep for a Wednesday showdown with the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.