LeBron Returns from Suspension, Leads Lakers to OT Win

It was another tight contest for the Lakers (10-10) Wednesday night but ended in a victorious fashion, a 124-116 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers (8-12), closing out the five-game road trip. Los Angeles finished 2-3 on the tour and are now 4-0 in overtime.

Anthony Davis missed his first full game this season due to flu-like symptoms which prompted LeBron James to take over in the absence of his superstar teammate.

And take over he did.

It was a vintage LeBron performance as the 19-year vet played in a season-high 43 minutes and finished with a season-high 39 points and five 3-pointers to go along with six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Frank Vogel praised LeBron for his ability to captain both sides of the court and hit most of the Lakers’ big shots during crunch time.

“What LeBron did tonight was a performance for the ages,” Vogel said postgame. “I know these fans and how much they love their hoops here in Indianapolis and he put on one hell of a show. Obviously, he gets the game ball.”

A six-point halftime deficit was cut down to two by the end of the third quarter after L.A. outscored the Indiana 22-18. Los Angeles never held the lead in Tuesday’s game in New York and trailed most of Wednesday’s game in Indiana.

That was until about four minutes left in regulation when a Malik Monk three-pointer gave the Lake Show its first lead in over 92 minutes.

L.A. would have a six-point lead with about a minute left, but the Pacers would fight their way back and force the game into overtime thanks to a Chris Duarte circus-three, right in front of the Lakers bench.

The Pacers momentum would not carry into the extra quarter as James would score eight points in overtime and the Lakers would run away with their 10th win of the campaign.

Russell Westbrook contributed to the L.A. victory finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Off the Lakers bench, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk, and Wayne Ellington combined for 45 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals and Ellington finished as a game-best +20.

The Lakers will fly home and have Thanksgiving off tomorrow before they face the Sacramento Kings at STAPLES Center on Friday night.