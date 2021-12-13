LeBron James & Lakers Power Past Magic

The Lakers came into tonight fresh off a Friday win in Oklahoma City. Their opponent, the Orlando Magic, was coming off a loss from the night before. Los Angeles served them another, with a 106-94 win this Sunday evening.

The first half was evenly matched, but the Magic’s shooting from the field and from three were just slightly better, likely because they outrebounded the Lakers and therefore had more opportunities. But where the score stayed close in the first half, the Lakers couldn’t figure out the spell to overtake the Magic completely. In the third quarter though, the spell was cast.

So, who had the wand in the third quarter?

LeBron James (20 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast), that’s who.

King James was busy being King James tonight. He’s been averaging 27points over the last 10 games, and tonight he went on an absolute tear. The 36-year-old's fadeaway jumper was poetic. His dunks off the fast break were inspiring. And his three chase-down blocks brought fans to their feet. Bron said postgame that tonight’s performance was charged by getting extra sleep and the inspiration he felt watching his son play.

Not only did LBJ have an incredible performance, in typical LeBron Fashion, he got his teammates involved and demanded exemplary defense — the guys didn’t let him down. Orlando only scored 10 points in the third quarter, that’s the most devastating the Lakers defense has been all season.

DJ capping off a 23-0 run. pic.twitter.com/4wmxzFrPIs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 13, 2021

Talen Horton-Tucker's (19 pts, 6 stl) defense was really impressive. He was sharp, he made sure to always keep his guy in front of him which is perhaps what produced Talo’s career-high in steals.

Prior to tonight’s contest, Orlando’s game plan was to try and diffuse the Lakers fast break, they were unsuccessful. The Lakers had 20 points in transition compared to the Magic’s two. This had a lot to do with Russell Westbrook (19 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast). Never lacking energy, Russ got up the court fast and his teammates had to keep up. This often-left Orlando on their heels which made Westbrook’s urgency incredibly effective.

The Lakers are heading to Dallas to take on the Mavericks this Wednesday. Bron said postgame that “I love the way we played the last couple games.” Let’s see if they keep it going in their coming three-game road trip.