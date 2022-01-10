LeBron Hits Another Milestone, L.A. Falls to Memphis

In their final meeting of the season, the Memphis Grizzlies got the best of the Lakers for the third-straight time. L.A. drops to 21-20 on the season and ended their four-game win streak, following a 127-119 loss Sunday night.

LeBron James carried the Purple and Gold, dropping 35 points on 14-of-19 from the field, in addition to nine rebounds and seven assists. After jumping to 10th on the all-time steals list last game, LBJ made more history tonight, passing Oscar Robertson for 7th on the all-time assists list (now has 9,888 assists and counting).

Congrats to @KingJames on passing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the 7th-most assists in NBA history. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/EtjHLj3oM7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 10, 2022

The King continues to make his case to be named All-Star team captain, posting his 11th-straight games scoring 26-plus points.

And at age 37, no less.

"I have no idea how LeBron got that to go in." #LeBronJames x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/LgyD1VlXL9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 10, 2022

Austin Reaves and Wayne Ellington provided some spark off the bench, scoring 16 points each (both knocked down six shots each as well). Talen Horton-Tucker had his third-straight solid outing finishing with 13 points on 50 percent shooting both from the field and from three-point range.

Talen takes it himself pic.twitter.com/NeYJ8aPV2u — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 10, 2022

The two teams were tied after the first quarter, but the Grizzlies would outscore the Lakers 80-56 in the second and third quarters combined and run away with the lead the rest of the way. Memphis led by as many as 29 and L.A. cut the deficit down to seven with about a minute left in the game.

The comeback would be too late as the Lakers wound up losing by eight when the final horn sounded.

With the victory, the Grizzlies reached a now league-best, nine-game win streak. While the loss is not grand, the Lakers did post a 4-1 record during the five-game homestand and will now hit the road for two games.

With a few days of rest, L.A. will prepare for a matchup in Sacramento to take on the Kings this Wednesday night.