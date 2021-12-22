LeBron & Ariza Can’t Keep Lakers Alive Against Suns

For the first of their three-game homestand, the Lakers battled it out with the top team in the West tonight. The Phoenix Suns traveled to DTLA and brought down the Lakers 108-90.

A few Lakers, including head coach Frank Vogel, are still out and abide by the League’s health and safety protocols. But Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker rejoined the squad and were warmly welcomed by their teammates.

This game followed a similar trajectory to many of the games this season. The home team started strong, intact, and on their toes, but lost their focus as the clock climbed to 48. Not LeBron James (34 pts, 7 reb) though, he seemed to get hungrier as the minutes ran up.

Tonight, King James had one thing on his mind, he was a scoring machine. He had 19 points in the first half alone, more than anyone else on the floor. Bron was making attempts from three, but he proved most successful on his drives through the lane — no surprise there.

Bron’s fellow 36-year-old, Trevor Ariza (12 pts, 5 reb), suited up at home in the purple and gold for the first time since 2009 — and those 12 years got nothing on Trevor. The journeyman stepped right into his Lakers stride. He was incredibly effective from three and provided strong perimeter defense, especially in transition. Trevor was a perfect shooter in the first half, he sunk three triples and four shots, notching 11 points, second-highest behind Bron.

The third quarter, the making point or breaking point for the Lakers this season, was where things took a turn. Devin Booker found holes in the Lakers' defense. He exposed them along the perimeter especially but also found Ayton near the rim. The Suns had 12 points on the Lakers going into the fourth and nine more points than the Lakers in the paint, BLANK points overall.

Los Angeles returns Thursday night to take on the San Antonio Spurs. With the status of their team changing day-by-day, one can hope the next couple of days bring back more of the team.