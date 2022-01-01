LeBron & Co. End 2021 On A High Note

The Lakers (18-19) opened their five-game homestand with a dominant, 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Friday night. It was all Lake Show from the opening tip, as the team ran away from the Blazers and never trailed in the game.

It’s LeBron James’ world and we are just living in it. The King turned 37 yesterday and, like a fine wine, appears to only be getting better with age.

“I don’t feel like I’ve been in the league 19 years,” James said postgame. “I literally try to prepare my mind and my body and my soul on how I can stay young in a young man’s game."

LBJ was dominant from the get-go, finishing with 24 first half points and eventually ended his night with a season-high 43 points. He added 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes.

James became the oldest player ever with a 43-point, 14 rebound game and is the third oldest to finish with 40-plus points and 10-plus rebounds. It is now the seventh-straight game (15th time this season) James has finished his night with 30-plus points.

LeBron James playing on another planet tonight #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/BttSOQXUmp — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 1, 2022

While James was his usual, dominant self, it was a full team effort tonight. Russell Westbrook earned his fourth-straight triple-double, scoring 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, and recording two steals.

Already in triple-double territory. pic.twitter.com/Es7elICRcF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 1, 2022

Malik Monk once again played with a fire in his belly, ending the night with 18 points, four rebounds, one assist and a block. Carmelo Anthony hit 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, good for 16 points and added three blocks and two rebounds.

Circus Lik pic.twitter.com/tSX6fseO5F — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 1, 2022

The young bucks of Stanley Johnson, Austin Reaves, and Talen Horton-Tucker added 10 points each, as all three played over 22 minutes.

The Lakers finished the night shooting 55.3 percent from the field (46.3 from three-point land) and made 26-of-30 free throws (good for 86.3 percent).

While the offensive game was on another level, the Lake Show had an even more solid defensive outing, limiting Blazers’ star, Damian Lillard to just 18 points and 1-of-8 from beyond the arc.

L.A. will have New Year’s Day off tomorrow before they welcome a Minnesota Timberwolves team that they have yet to beat this season, on Sunday.