Lakers With Full Team Effort to End 5-Game Skid

Following their Christmas Day loss to Brooklyn, the Lakers (17-18) snapped their longest losing streak of the season, after a 132-123 win over the Houston Rockets. Out of the eight Lakers who played tonight, five of them finished with double-digit points including four of the five starters.

LeBron James made his first career start at the five and recorded his third triple-double of the season with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists on top of 2 blocks and a steal. It is his fifth straight game with 30-plus points and the 11th out of his last 15 games.

James is now tied for the league-lead in 30-plus point games with Trae Young, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant (all currently have 13).

Russell Westbrook earned his second-straight triple-double (seventh of the season) after recording 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to go with two steals.

Malik Monk earned a starting role for the third time this season and provided an emphatic spark finishing with 25 points and added two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal while going a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe.

Carmelo Anthony once again came off the bench and had himself a solid outing scoring 24 points (4-of-8 from three) and notching nine rebounds for a team-high +17.

Avery Bradley added 14 points, four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes and Stanley Johnson made his first start for the Purple and Gold, finishing with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes.

The Lakers led after the second and third quarters and despite some push by the Rockets, L.A. bent never broke and closed out the final three minutes game outscoring Houston 15-7. LeBron scored 14 points and hit all four of his free throws in the final frame to seal the victory.

The Lake Show will have a happy flight to Memphis as they’ll take on the Grizzlies (21-14) tomorrow night in the second half of their back-to-back.