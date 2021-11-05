Lakers Rattled by Thunder, Again

It was just over a week ago that the Lakers let go of a 26-point lead and the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tonight, Los Angeles maintained the lead for the first three quarters, but it was never overwhelming. And then just like that, in the final quarter, it was gone. The Lakers handed the Thunder their second win of the season, dropping the game 107-104.

The Lakers need to find their defense and lock it down. Their offense is producing, but it means nothing if they can’t stop teams on the other end.

LeBron James didn’t suit up for the rematch as he suffered an abdominal strain. Anthony Davis (29 pts, 18 reb, 5 ast) and Russell Westbrook (27 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast) took the reins respectively without their third man.

Davis had a night under the glass. He went seven-for-seven from the field in his first nine minutes. Without his pick-n-roll partner, Davis depended on his iso game and his mid-range jumper didn’t let him down. He suffered a right thumb strain heading into half, but returned in the third quarter.

Brodie went +6 on the night. He charged the offense with drives past three defenders, and even went 3-for-6 from the arc and 4-for-4 from the line.

Dwight Howard made things difficult defensively for OKC during his shifts. He went +8 on the night and contained Ty Jerome (14 pts) and Luguentz Dort (17 pts) during his eight minutes of play. But overall, there was no defensive unit. OKC didn’t even shoot spectacularly, but they were able to expose the Lakers a majority of the final 12 minutes of play and they made the Purple and Gold pay.

Maybe a road trip is just the thing the guys need to figure out their defensive game plan. They head up to Portland tomorrow to take on the Trail Blazers Saturday.