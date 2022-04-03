Lakers’ Playoff Hopes Diminishing After Loss to Denver

In a Sunday matinee, the Lakers (31-47) welcomed Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. It was a relatively tight contest for most of the afternoon but when the going got tough, Denver was able to slip away in the fourth and pick up the 129-118 win.

LeBron James was not in the lineup today as the early matchup was not kind in the recovery process of LBJ’s ankle swelling.

Without James, L.A. still had a good afternoon and kept things interesting throughout the game. Anthony Davis and MVP hopeful Jokic matched each other shot-for-shot, both teams made clutch baskets all around the floor, but in the end the Nuggets were able to knock down just a few more.

The Lakers showed signs of good ball movement, made the necessary defensive plays to keep them within reaching distance, but made some mental errors that gave Denver free points.

Midway in the fourth, Stanley Johnson knocked down a three to tie the game at 104. Denver quickly responded with a 17-5 run and held on to the double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Davis led the Lakers with 28 points and added nine rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes.

Russell Westbrook was all over the court and earned his 28th double-double of the season with 27 points, 10 rebounds and tacked on seven assists, two steals and a block. Westbrook displayed great athleticism at the end of the first half when he drove coast-to-coast and finished an emphatic poster dunk on DeMarcus Cousins.

Carmelo Anthony returned from his one game absence (non-Covid illness) and provided a good spark off the bench with 17 points.

Malik Monk (11 points, 6 assists) and Avery Bradley (10 points) were the only other Lakers to finish in double-digits.

Time is not on the Lake Show’s side as only four games remain (one home game) in the regular season. L.A. finds itself 1.5 games behind San Antonio for the 10th spot in the Western Conference playoff standings.

The Lakers will be back in action on Tuesday night when they visit the league’s best Phoenix Suns.