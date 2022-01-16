Lakers Overwhelmed by Nuggets, Drop Third Straight

The Lakers (21-22) found themselves on the wrong end of a scoring clinic as the Denver Nuggets knocked down 23 three pointers and defeated the Purple and Gold 133-96. Three is not so much a magic number these days, as L.A. is riding it’s third, three-game losing streak of the season.

Denver was dominate from beyond the arc and started a perfect 6-for-6 before their first miss in the final minute of the opening frame. Not only did they finish the first half 11-of-16 from three-point range, but they accumulated 73 points and took a 13-point lead into the third.

That is the most points the Lakers have given up in a first half this season and the second time they’ve allowed 70 points to be scored by the opposition (Houston scored 70 points on Nov. 2, 2021).

Denver would finish the night above 50.0 percent from the field and from three, and only missed one free throw of their 17 attempts.

The margin of defeat (37), three-pointers allowed (23), and the 3-point percentage (57.5) were all season-worsts for the Lake Show.

Despite the onslaught, there was some solid performances from the Lakers on the offensive side of the ball. LeBron James scored 25 points and added nine rebounds, marking the 13th-straight game LBJ has finished with 25-plus points.

Russell Westbrook turned his game around and ended the evening with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists, and hit a three-pointer for the first time in six games.

To match the size of Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Dwight Howard earned a spot in the starting five and closed his night with 13 points and three rebounds in 21 minutes.

Stellar performance from Superman pic.twitter.com/AAwwWXaC40 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 16, 2022

L.A. did hold Jokic to under 20 points for the first time in 10 games but the “Joker” gained help from his teammates, as seven of the 10 Nuggets to hit the floor tonight finished with double-digit points.

Sometimes when you hit rock bottom, the only place to go is up. The Lakers will return home and host the Utah Jazz on Monday as the league will celebrate the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr.