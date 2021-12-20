Lakers Lose in Final Minutes in Chicago

The Lakers hit the court in Chicago tonight to take on the Bulls who are playing for the first time in eight days. Los Angeles let go right at the end and fell to Chicago 115-110.

Both the Lakers and Bulls have been battling personnel issues with many of their players unable to play due to the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols.

The Lakers lineup had to be creative tonight. Anthony Davis will be out for about a month with an MCL sprain. And Austin Reaves, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Dwight Howard are unavailable due to the protocols. And among his players, Lakers Head Coach Frank Vogel was also absent abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines. Assistant Coach David Fizdale filled in for Coach Vogel.

LeBron James (31 pts, 14 reb, 6 ast) and his fellow vets, Carmelo Anthony (21 pts, 5 reb), Russell Westbrook (20 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast), and Isiah Thomas (13 pts) stepped up tonight to fill the void of six missing teammates. These four were blocking, crashing, slamming, stealing, and sinking.

Isaiah Thomas crashes the offensive glass! pic.twitter.com/1mCgxHGpuH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2021

Bron had a fiery performance, especially that in the fourth quarter. Melo came in at center for the Lakers small-ball lineup and went 5-for-12 from the arc. Westbrook brought the energy, and IT brought the effort.

Two hands for safety pic.twitter.com/eauD3Pgzra — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2021

Trevor Ariza was another veteran that hit the floor. His second debut with the Lakers came 12 years after his first start with the team. Ariza said he “felt pretty good” for his 15 minutes on the floor.

Chaundee Brown Jr. Also clocked in some time and got his first career bucket.

Chaundee Brown gets his first career bucket and then immediately takes the charge pic.twitter.com/6ZvHlzDwnf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2021

The Lakers outshot, outrebounded, and out-blocked the Bulls, but their incessant turnovers and inability to make free throws sealed their fate. As they trailed by two at the half, the Lake Show fought back and took the lead, but could not ride it until the end as DeMar DeRozan (38) went lights out and hit 16-of-17 free throws.

The Lakers are back in Los Angeles and will host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.