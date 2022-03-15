Lakers Lay an Egg Against Raptors

For Los Angeles, tonight’s game against Toronto was nothing to write home about — a brief recap will suffice for the 114-103 loss.

It was two tough nights for the Lakers after the Phoenix fallout last night and then the Toronto takedown tonight. Without Dwight Howard and with the continued absence of Anthony Davis, Los Angeles had to play small against a very big Raptors team.

Led by Scottie Barnes (21 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast), Toronto was not only big, but dynamic. They owned the paint, utilized their fast break, played strong defense, and were precise from the perimeter.

The Lakers fell into a style that fans have seen a lot of this season — they were searching for rhythm. They produced only 12 points in the first quarter. Their urgency did grow quarter by quarter. LeBron James (30 pts, 9 reb), who made the decision to play through his right knee soreness right before tip, led the team offensively. Russell Westbrook (14 pts, 8 reb) took initiative driving to the hoop, and Talen Horton-Tucker (20 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast) took some creative liberties when it came to his handles and they paid off one vs. one.

These performances looked like signs of life but did not result in the team being brought back to life.

The guys have a day on the road as they head up to Minnesota (before facing Toronto again after that) to find a solution for their shortcomings.