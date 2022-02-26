Lakers Just Miss the Margin Against Clippers

This was the Lake Show’s first game back after the All-Star break and their first game following that electric win over the Utah Jazz. Tonight, the Lakers entertained the LA Clippers. Los Angeles has fallen to the Clippers twice this season. There were early indications that the game would slip away again, and ultimately it did as the Lakers dropped the game 105-102.

Those early indications were because of the Lakers' poor shooting which allowed the Clippers to widen the gap. But the Lakers didn’t stay cool for too long.

The last game against the Jazz left Lakers fans wondering when they’d see Anthony Davis again after he came down hard on his left foot. It’s been determined that AD will miss the next 11 games with a mid-foot sprain. He’ll be re-evaluated in four weeks.

As his teammates took the floor without the big fella, Coach Frank Vogel spiced things up with an original starting five — LeBron James (21 pts, 11 reb, 3 ast), Russell Westbrook (18 pts), Dwight Howard (14 pts, 16 reb), Trevor Ariza, and Austin Reaves.

The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell.

Dwight was fantastic at the five and came alive with that Dwight-Howard energy from the opening whistle. He notched 9 boards in just 7 minutes. He was really impactful in the paint. He went right back up with his rebound and couldn’t be contained under the hoop. Dwight and LBJ led the offense in the second quarter with 14 points respectively.

Double-double in 10 minutes played pic.twitter.com/3jS1EfWHBq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 26, 2022

Tonight was AR15’s first start with the Purple and Gold and he certainly was a defensive spark, some might say the spark that led the comeback? Reaves was anything but shy tonight, he was straight up in the Clippers’ face. And then in the third quarter, as the Lakers worked to chip away at a 16-point deficit, the Rookie laid a block on Reggie Jackson (17 pts, 6 ast) that might’ve been heard all the way down in the South Bay of Los Angeles. And with that block came the collective team’s power.

Not today pic.twitter.com/LPfr5IZT8F — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 26, 2022

The deficit fell and fell until the Lakers grabbed the lead behind some aggressive LeBron drives, a few Carmelo Anthony (18 pts, 5 reb) threes, and an exclamation mark dunk from Talen Horton Tucker to close out the quarter and ignite the team for the final frame.

Now that's how you end a quarter pic.twitter.com/MYFUTuYU7T — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 26, 2022

The fourth quarter stayed just as close as the final minutes of the previous one. It was a striking match and each team endured and inflicted blow after blow as the clock ticked down. But what was special about the end of this game was how every man showed up. Talen came alive with handles that mesmerized, Russ had will, Reaves had vision, and Monk had ups.

The Arkansas Oop pic.twitter.com/rYKbAHB1pO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 26, 2022

After a lengthy out-of-bounds review/challenge, the ball was awarded to the Clippers with 25 seconds left in the game, with the Clips up by 1. Frank Vogel said postgame he was “very disappointed” with the decision that was made. But the Lakers then forced an eight-second violation to get the ball back. With 18 seconds left, it was Laker ball. Their last shot, and a chance at the win — it didn’t land.

The team is back on Sunday to host the New Orleans Pelicans and take their respective glimpses of greatness and convert that into a team win.