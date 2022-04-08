Lakers Get Silver Against Golden State

The Lakers landed in the Bay to play the third to last game of their season. It was a promising performance until quarter 4 when the Warriors pulled away, shutting down the Lakers 128-112.

The Lakers were without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony. Steph Curry was out for Golden State.

While the Lakers didn’t walk away with a win, they started the game with a fiery intensity. The starting lineup was charged offensively, especially Talen Horton-Tucker (40 pts) who notched his career-high this evening. Austin Reaves (12 pts) was fearless driving to the rim. Malik Monk (24 pts) got things going from the arc, and Dwight Howard (16 pts) joined him with a triple in addition to his action under the hoop. Dwight’s 61% from three for the season (8/13) not bad for the big fella.

This was game 1 of the Purple and Gold’s back-to-back. The team hosts Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night in Los Angeles.