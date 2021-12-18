Lakers Fall to T’Wolves, More Players in Protocols

The Lakers (16-14) dropped their Friday night contest to the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15), 110-92, ending their three-game win streak. It is the second time this season Los Angeles has come up short to Minnesota (lost 107-83 on Nov. 12).

Prior to the game, it was announced that Austin Reaves had entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn (who has yet to play this season).

In response, the Lakers signed veteran guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract (NBA Hardship Exception) as a way to fill the void of some of the key assets.

Thomas returns for his second stint with the Lakers (played for L.A. in 2017-18) and in his season debut tonight, led the Lake Show in scoring with 19 points to go with two rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes. Thomas had not played in the NBA since April of last season when he played in the three games with New Orleans.

On top of being shorthanded, Anthony Davis found himself on the floor and in pain on two separate occasions during tonight’s contest. In the first quarter, Davis rolled his ankle and after returning from his evaluation in the locker room, Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels fell directly into AD’s left leg during the third quarter, sending the big man hobbling off the court and out for the remainder of the night.

In 20 minutes, Davis recorded nine points, one rebound a one block. He will undergo further testing when the team lands in Chicago tomorrow.

LeBron James earned his seventh double-double of the season, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and tacked on five assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Russell Westbrook scored 14 points to go with four rebounds, three assists and a block and Kent Bazemore had his best game of the season, contributing 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes.

The biggest difference in the game was the Timberwolves offensive rebounding and second chance scoring. Minnesota outrebounded L.A. 15-1 on the offensive glass and scored 23 points on their second chance opportunities.

The Lakers will have a chance to finish the three-game road trip on a high note when they face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Chicago had two of their games postponed this past week and will be playing in their first game in eight days, as the organization has been dealing with several Covid protocols.