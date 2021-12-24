Lakers Fall to Spurs, End of an Era at STAPLES Center

The Lakers (16-17) dropped their fourth game in a row for the first time this season, following Thursday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs, 138-110. It was the final time L.A. played under the STAPLES Center name, after 22 years. The building will debut as Crypto.com Arena this Christmas Day.

What are your favorite memories from the last 22 years at STAPLES Center? pic.twitter.com/zNuxQWebVO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2021

As for the game itself, LeBron James scored 36 points to go with nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal. LBJ scored 14 of his 36 points in the second quarter alone. It was his third straight game with 30-plus points.

Russell Westbrook added 30 points of his own on top of seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Westbrook’s big quarter came in third, where he scored 17 of his total points in the third frame alone.

Talen Horton-Tucker finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes.

The Spurs were hitting on all cylinders from the get-go and scored 33-plus points in every single quarter. Their 138 total points was the most the Lakers have allowed any opponent to score this season (in regulation).

San Antonio also hit 18 three-pointers and the Spurs bench outscored the Lakers bench 69-20.

Keita Bates-Diop finished with a perfect shooting night, hitting 11-of-11 from the field (3-of-3 from beyond the arc), scoring 30 points (career-high).

The Lakers held the lead only two times the entire contest and both came in the first quarter. LeBron hit a 28-foot three-pointer to make it 7-5 and a Dwight Howard layup made it 15-14 in favor of the Lake Show.

The Lakers will look to break the losing steak this Saturday on Christmas night when they welcome the Brooklyn Nets. It will be the first event under the new Crypto.com Arena name.