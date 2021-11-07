Lakers Face Supply Chain Issues in Portland

The Lakers headed north to take on the Portland Trail Blazers and it was a dicey match to say the least. LeBron James was absent again due to an abdominal strain and Anthony Davis left the game in the first because of stomach issues. The Lakers never grabbed the lead unfortunately and finished 105-90, suffering an L on the road.

With entirely new personnel, the guys have been trying to find their formula offensively and defensively, but without their two leading guys, they did not find the secret sauce tonight.

The Lakers had 19 turnovers and had difficulty stopping Damian Lillard (25 pts, 6 ast) from the arc and the field.

Malik Monk (13 pts) led the team offensively, with Carmelo Anthony (12 pts) right behind him.

Russel Westbrook (8 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast) and Deandre Jordan (6 pts, 9 reb) were sparks under the hoop trying to make it happen in transition but could not get it going consistently.

The Lake Show is back on Monday to take on the Charlotte Hornets at home.