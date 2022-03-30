Lakers Dominated by Doncic and Dallas

It was going to be anything but an easy night for the Lakers (31-44) with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the sideline (fourth time this season). It was all Dallas from the opening tip, as the Mavs cruised to a 128-110 victory.

An 82-point first half for the home team solidified how the rest of evening would go. This marked the most points Dallas has scored in a first half this season and the most points the Lakers have given up in a half this season.

Additionally, this was the second-most allowed points in a first half in franchise history (the Celtics scored 83 points in the first half vs the Lakers on Feb. 27, 1959) and the most points allowed in a first half since the franchise moved to Los Angeles.

The Purple and Gold showed spurts of good ball movement and knocked down some key shots late in the contest but could not find that same rhythm and lacked on fundamentals when it mattered most.

Malik Monk, Russell Westbrook, Stanley Johnson, and Talen Horton-Tuckers were the only Lakers to finish with double-digit points.

Monk led the team with 28 points and grabbed four boards, Westbrook finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, Johnson scored 16 points on 6-of-10 from the field, and THT added 12 points.

Luka Doncic was at the center of the offensive onslaught earning his 10th triple-double of the season with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in only three quarters.

The Mavs knocked down 20 three-pointers on the night and had seven of their 10 players finish with double-digits (including four of the five starters).

With the loss, the Lake Show is now on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture.

Although they share identical records with the San Antonio Spurs, who are now 10th in the Western Conference standings, the Spurs hold the tiebreaker based on their win percentage in conference play (as do the New Orleans Pelicans who are currently 9th).

The team will fly to Utah and prepare for a Thursday night matchup with the Jazz.