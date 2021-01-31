Lakers Defeat Celtics, Anthony Davis Owns the Parquet

The 17-time NBA champs of the West faced the 17-time NBA champs of the East in a throwdown that roots back to the beginning of time. The guys from the City of LA hit the TD Garden in the Town and left Boston with a 96-95 victory after defeating the Celtics.

The first half was a peculiar one, paved with frequent lead changes. It was Anthony Davis (27 pts, 14 reb, 2 stl) and Jayson Tatum (30 pts, 9 reb, 2 stl) that were responsible for the offensive dominance on their respective teams with 18 points for AD and 16 for Tatum at the half. The second half mimicked the first; it was anyone’s game — until it wasn’t.

The Purple and Gold weren’t stepping foot off the parquet without a W.

In one of his best games of the season, Davis was a force on both sides of the floor. After missing the Lake Show’s last game against the Pistons, AD returned in all his glory. In his postgame interview, the Brow said of his powerful performance, “[I’m] going back to being the old AD.” He was active on the glass and accurate from the jumper — yup seems very AD.

A major strategy of tonight was getting Davis the ball in the post, and one of the most impressive parts of this strategy was Davis’ patience when he got the ball. He never forced the shot; whether it was a masterful dance or drawing a mistake from the defender, AD made every shot count.

LeBron James (21 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast), a player with arguably the longest prime in the history of professional sports, was not only pivotal in this rivalry-road win, but has passed Derek Fisher for 8th-most wins in NBA history. In Boston, Bron brought out his standard bully ball and this man’s been loving his threes. King James went 4-for-11 from the arc tonight, notching more action from downtown than anyone else in the game tonight.

A big topic from Frank Vogel coming into tonight was the team improving their transition defense. Frank mentioned in the second quarter he was pleased with the improvement at the start and then said after the victory, “This game was won the whole fourth quarter with our defense.”

Hello, Montrezl Harrell (16 pts, 3 blk, 2 stl), Dennis Schroder (12 pts, 7 ast, 1 stl), and Kyle Kuzma (11 pts, 6 reb). These three are all vastly different defenders in their own right, but no less important. The key attributes they each brought to the floor tonight were critical to the Lakers’ success. From Kuzma’s magnetic hands under the hoop, and Harrell’s territorial nature around the rim, to Dennis’ alarming reflexes and an endless tank of energy, this game would have been different without them.

Honorable mention goes to Alex Caruso, maybe the most reliable guy in the NBA. If AC didn’t track back with seconds running down on the clock, this game could’ve ended differently.

It’s always a good day to beat Boston. The Lakers road trip is almost complete. They head to Atlanta to face the Hawks Monday. Until then —

